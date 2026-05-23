Nigerian singer Chike trended online following his recent visit to Sierra Leone

A video from the singer’s trip captured the heartwarming moment he was welcomed in the country

Chike’s female fans gathered around and called him sweet names that triggered reactions online

Despite the ongoing rumours involving Frank Edoho’s wife, Nigerian singer Chike has been showered with love and admiration in Sierra Leone.

The talented artist, who is currently in the country for a show, took to his Instagram story to share clips of the reception he received.

Singer Chike’s arrival in Sierra Leone stirs excitement. Credit: @officialchike

Source: Instagram

In the videos, excited fans, particularly women, could be seen greeting him warmly and expressing their affection.

One standout moment was when a woman called the singer “our husband”. This, however, made him smile.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chike gave netizens something to talk about amid recent rumours around him.

Recall that social media blogs recently circulated unverified allegations linking the musician to Frank Edoho's estranged wife, Sandra Onyenucheya, following public confirmation that the couple separated nearly two years ago.

The singer recently took to his X account to speak on what happens whenever a certain someone isn’t in his corner following a recent revelation by Frank Edoho’s ex-wife, Sandra.

Chike spoke on missing this person as he wrote:

“Whenever you are not in my corner. I pity my soul.”

This came after the singer shared a cryptic post online in response to the influx of messages on his timeline. In what appeared to be a heartfelt cry, the singer posted a short but cryptic message on his X page on May 17, 2026, saying:

“Pity My Soul!"

Shortly after that, Sandra Onyenucheya, the ex-wife of Frank Edoho, made a fresh post on her Instagram story about what she allegedly suffered in her marriage to the media consultant.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, she alleged that Edoho had been abusing her domestically while they were together.

According to her, she was constantly traumatised and physically abused. She shared pictures of bruises and black spots she said she had after she was allegedly beaten by Edoho. She also claimed she has videos, but did not share them in her post.

In her post, the mother of two alleged that she had her husband’s password for over three months and that he was involved in affairs with different women, including someone he jogs with every morning.

She also claimed that he once declined to jog with her, saying it often ended in quarrels. Sandra further alleged that she had access to his bank statements and computer password, where she saw payments allegedly made for hookups, call girls, and other side relationships. She also shared receipts of hotel payments and other transactions to back up her claims.

Fans celebrate Chike amid Frank Edoho controversy. Credit: @officialchike

Source: Instagram

Frank Edoho's ex-wife shares cryptic post

Legit.ng earlier reported that Katherine Obiang, the first wife of Frank Edoho, shared a post as she marked her birthday amid her ex-husband’s messy marriage crisis.

The media consultant had been trending over claims that his ex-wife, Sandra, and singer Chike are romantically involved.

What Katherine said about herself in the post sparked buzz among fans, who reacted to her message.

Source: Legit.ng