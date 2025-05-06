Zinoleesky has been asked by skit maker Peller to choose a colleague to save in a time of trouble

The singer was a guest on Peller's live TikTok stream when the content creator asked him several questions

Fans of the singer whom Zinoleesky chose were happy and promised to stream his music and support him

Nigerian singer Oniyide Azeez, better known as Zinoleesky, was almost left confused after a question was thrown at him by skit maker Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller.

The streamer had been hosting several celebrities on his live TikTok sessions, and he recently had a session with Zinoleesky.

Before the singer left the live stream, Peller asked him a tricky question about his colleagues.

According to Peller, if Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid were all drowning, who would Zinoleesky save?

The singer had to think for a few minutes before giving his answer.

Zinoleesky picks, shares reason for his choice

Reacting to the question, Zinoleesky picked Davido.

He first explained that he wasn’t close to any of the three big artists, but eventually made his choice.

Sharing the reason for his decision, Zinoleesky said that he felt more comfortable with the "Awuke" crooner than the others.

This is not the first time a singer has been put in such a difficult situation.

A few weeks ago, Tiwa Savage was also asked to pick who to save among Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Rema.

The female music star chose Rema and explained that the young singer still had a lot ahead of him, while the other three were more established.

Fans react to Zinloeesky's choice

Many were happy that Zinoleesky picked Davido over his other colleagues. They praised him and promised to stream and support his music from now on.

A few fans taunted Wizkid, stating that he wouldn’t be pleased with what Zinoleesky just did to him and his friend, Burna Boy

See the video here:

@successfulllarry commented:

"From today zino music nor go ever miss my phone again."

@syrupjoetex reacted:

"Anybody who hates Davido must be a mad person."

@kelly_mann.7282 wrote:

"For this thing wen Zino talk wiz go carry am for mind. The boy too dey keep people for mind."

@tzarmilli shared:

"Davido almost signed him then when Obama signed LilFrosh to OMW."

@iammindset_dmw said:

"From today I no vex for Zino and Naira again. I just his wisdom, I hope others can learn from him."

@officialfreshout stated:

"He knows the real goat ."

@happy_nwa_sunday_01 wrote:

"Zino nor worry u dey go far, I love you, ur song Dey on repeat already."

Peller begs for fund

Legit.ng previously reported that the skit maker made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

