After hosting Tiwa Savage during a viral TikTok live session, the Afrobeat queen has treated Peller to a treat on a jet

The TikTok sensation shared a fun video of him with the music star and her son Jamil on a private jet

Peller's video which he shared across his social media timeline has spurred comments from many Nigerians

Nigerian TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller couldn't contain his joy after he had the opportunity to be on a private jet thanks to music star Tiwa Savage.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peller grew a bond with Tiwa Savage after he hosted her during a live session on TikTok alongside his love interest Jarvis 'Jadrolita.'

Peller poses for picture with Tiwa Savage's son. Credit: peller089

In the heartwarming video which he shared on his page, Peller showed how happy he was to be on the jet while capturing Tiwa Savage and her son Jamil alongside some of the singer's crew.

An appreciative Peller in a caption of the video wrote,

"Tiwa Savage noting Wey i no go do inside this private jet today thank you so much ma."

Netizens react video of Peller on a jet

topstar_photography:

"His dream is actually coming through right before his eyes ,, I pray we all receive our heart desires amen."

chamberlain_dgee:

"You just have to love this boy."

oyi_mar:

"See how Jamal has grown into a very handsome boy."

opa.sars

"Omo see as I day happy for you."

delightsbraids_5:

"Am beginning to like peller so much his just so real."

keezynasion:

"Peller living the life."

tloading_new_preacher:

"Record breaker keep soaring higher."

johnjoy295:

"Omo this guy don go far far."

iam_siriboy:

"Grace!!!! Locate me Abeg!"

