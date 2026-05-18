Davido left many gushing after a video captured him doing school runs for his daughter, Imade

In the video that went viral on social media, the musician was seen arriving at the school premises

Fans and netizens spotted the excitement around the singer's presence, leaving many to react differently

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has once again shown that, beyond the glitz of stardom, he is a devoted father.

The Afrobeat star, who is currently in Lagos, was recently seen arriving at his daughter Imade’s school in his luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Fans react as Davido spotted with Imade in luxury Cullinan. Credit: @realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

Davido took time out of his busy schedule to personally pick up his daughter.

In a short clip shared online, the singer was seen driving onto the school premises in a high-end vehicle, while his security team surrounded him to maintain order.

Though Davido himself was not directly captured on camera, the presence of his signature ride and the excitement around his arrival quickly drew attention online.

The video has since sparked conversations among fans.

See the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that it was a moment of celebration for Afrobeats star Davido and his first baby mama and socialite, Sophia Momodu, as their first child and daughter, Imade Adeleke, turned 11 years old on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Despite their legal dispute over Imade's custody, Davido and Sophia took time out to celebrate their daughter on her new age.

Taking to his Instagram story, the DMW label boss shared a cute picture of his daughter in a pink outfit as he expressed his love for her in a birthday message.

"Happy birthday to my baby... Big 11 love u so much! Turn up," Davido wrote.

Sophia, in a joint Instagram post with Imade, shared a series of pictures of the birthday celebrant and simply captioned it:

"Happy birthday to the love of my life! So thankful for level 11."

Legit.ng also reported that on Sunday, May 10, 2026, Davido celebrated his lookalike and second daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke, whom he had with his second baby mama, Amanda, on her 9th birthday.

Fans gush over Davido’s father-daughter bond with Imade. Credit: @realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Davido's actions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions:

iamodj_ said:

"The person driving the Corolla that way needs 3 slaps."

nino__banks said:

"Wetin e go fes use before , no be wetin e get e go use."

toryonce_ said:

"I sell prison uniform, just incase you later go prison as na wetin dey hungry you. Abeg no carry my money give another person🙏🙏."

reeljizyking said:

"One of the richest school ever ever ever !! 😂 ever ever ever!!!"

i_am_tohree

"You guys will post every and anything thing. Is this not supposed to be private information?"

yellowshugabae said:

"What is wrong with you people??????? These are some of her mother’s concern about the safety of that girl either her father. Awon fans Agbako!"

What Governor Adeleke said about Davido

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Osun governor Ademola Adeleke explained why Davido was chosen to lead the youth mobilisation arm of his re‑election campaign.

The announcement was made after Davido’s visit to Osun, where he was received by his uncle and party members.

The governor noted Davido’s global influence and strong connection with young people made him the right choice to inspire and energise the campaign.

Source: Legit.ng