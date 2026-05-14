Nadia Buari stated she documented her friendship with Alexx in a personal diary, using the code name "Liam" to keep their bond a secret from the world

The actress confessed that she noticed the star’s sudden withdrawal but mistakenly thought "respecting his space" was the best way to show love

In a moving apology, Nadia expressed deep sorrow for not "pushing" or showing up at his door, realising too late that he was suffering alone

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has disclosed the content of a secret journal she kept on the late Alexx Ekubo.

The actress, who joined several celebrities mourning the actor’s death, opened up about a “secret journal” where she documented moments and memories involving Alexx.

According to Nadia, she intentionally gave the actor another name in the diary to protect his identity.

Nadia Buari says she documented her friendship with Alexx in a personal diary, using the code name "Liam". Photos: Alexx Ekubo/Nadia Buari.

Source: Instagram

In her tribute to Alexx on Instagram, Nadia disclosed that she had been writing about Alexx in her journal for a long time and decided to rename him “Liam” in case the diary ever got lost.

Recalling the moment she told him about it, she said the actor smiled warmly and admitted that he liked the name.

“I told you I gave you a different name — Liam — so that if the journal ever got lost, no one would know it was you. And you smiled and said, ‘I like the name Liam,’” she wrote.

Why Nadia stopped checking on Alexx Ekubo

Perhaps the most emotional part of her tribute was when Nadia admitted she regrets not reaching out more after Alexx suddenly became distant.

According to her, the actor gradually withdrew from people around him, but instead of pushing harder to reconnect, she chose to respect what she believed was his need for privacy.

“You withdrew so suddenly, and I didn’t push. I thought I was respecting your space,” she wrote.

The actress confessed that she did not call or physically check on him because she assumed he simply needed time away from the public and people around him.

However, after hearing of his death, she said she has been overwhelmed with guilt and sadness, wondering if she should have done more.

“I wish I had checked on you more,” she painfully admitted.

Read Nadia Buari's tribute below:

Reactions trail Nadia Buari's tribute to Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@veneisha_ stated:

"I’m still in shock….he was truly admired and loved. Such a great talent and human being….just gone like that . RIP "

@official_gracekayira shared:

"Though the world has been cruelly darkened, may God's light shine upon you Alex 🙏🕊️go go go. Dia Nadia good heart from my side darling ."

@iamtemple19 wrote:

"Guys, Life is scary! Make Jesus your friend today. D3ATH doesn't need your consent to strike. Only Jesus can save rest easy, Alex Nwoke mara nma"

Nadia Buari says she mistook Alexx Ekubo's withdrawal and felt respecting his space" was the best way to show love. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo addresses those asking about marriage

Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo replied to those asking him when he would be getting married

Recall that the movie star had dissolved his engagement and marriage arrangements with his former fiancée, Fancy Acholonu.

Sharing an update from an event, the actor said, "You go just dey your own dey find money, another person go dey one corner dey reason why you never marry."

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng