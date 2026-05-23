For the first time ever, it won't be free in the UK — where to watch the Champions League final 2026
Wondering where to watch the 2026 UEFA Champions League final? Since free-to-air ended in the UK after 34 years, football fans can catch the massive Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain clash on TNT Sports and the newly launched HBO Max. International viewers have plenty of regional options, including CBS in the U.S., Stan Sport in Australia, and SuperSport across Africa.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Where to watch the Champions League final
- Where can we watch the Champions League final?
- What TV channel is the Champions League on?
- Can I watch the Champions League final on Amazon Prime?
- Where can I watch the Champions League in Germany?
Key takeaways
- The 2026 UEFA Champions League final kicks off at 5:00 p.m. BST on Saturday, 30 May 2026, at the Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary.
- For the first time in 34 years, the match will not be broadcast free-to-air or free on YouTube in the UK, breaking a long-standing tradition.
- TNT Sports and HBO Max hold the exclusive UK broadcast rights, and a paid subscription is required to watch legally.
- Broadcasters like CBS, Paramount+, DAZN, Canal+, and SuperSport will stream the match live across the U.S., Europe, and Africa.
Where to watch the Champions League final
Just like the World Cup, the Champions League is one of the most-watched games in the world. The 2026 final will see PSG vs Arsenal on 30 May 2026, representing a massive shift for football fans. For decades, UK and Irish viewers enjoyed free access to the biggest matches in European club football.
For the May 2026 final, however, Warner Bros. Discovery is keeping the game strictly behind a paywall. Here is exactly how to access the match from anywhere in the world.
Where to watch the Champions League final in the UK and Ireland
According to The Mirror, the UK television networks have completely restructured their access model for this season's finale. Below are the platforms you must use to see the trophy lifted in Budapest.
TNT Sports
As the primary television rights holder, TNT Sports 1 HD and TNT Sports Ultimate will air the full TV coverage. Because the game is no longer free-to-air, you must have an active sports package with a provider like Sky or EE TV.
According to The Guardian, subscribers will have to pay £31.99 a month. Official match coverage will likely start at 4 p.m., one hour before kick-off.
HBO Max and Discovery+
Following its UK launch, HBO Max, alongside the Discovery+ app, is the exclusive digital home for the final. Although a basic HBO Max plan costs £4.99 per month, access to live sports requires the TNT Sports add-on, which costs an additional £30.99 per month, according to ISReview.
Sky Sports
Sky Sports is not broadcasting the final on its own channels, but Sky subscribers can add the TNT Sports pack to their existing plan for an extra monthly fee. Normal subscription fees start from £20 per month.
Local sports pubs and official fan zones
Since home viewing has been restricted to paid subscribers, local sports pubs and official fan zones across the UK are expected to be crowded. Book a table early at your favourite joint to skip the streaming fees and watch with a crowd.
Where to watch the Champions League final internationally
While UK fans face a strict paywall, international audiences can tune in via their regional network. Here are the places you can watch the match internationally.
United States
American fans can watch the English-language broadcast on broadcast TV or stream it digitally. Spanish-language options are also available. Below is the U.S. broadcasting information, with subscription fees.
Broadcast type
Language
Platforms
Estimated subscription fees ( monthly in USD)
Traditional TV
English
• CBS
Free
Digital streaming
English
• Paramount+
• Amazon Prime Video
$8.99 – $13.99
$8.99 or $14.99
Spanish-language TV
Spanish
• Univision
• TUDN
Included in standard cable/satellite packages
Live TV streaming
Spanish/mix
• Fubo
$73.99 – $83.99
$14.99 Latino plan standalone
Europe (Germany, Italy, and France)
Most European countries, including Germany, Italy, and France, can stream the match through DAZN. Additionally, there are free public broadcasters such as ZDF in Germany and M6 in France. Check out all the platforms to watch and the subscription fee.
Country
Platforms
Estimated subscription fees (monthly)
Germany
• DAZN
• Amazon Prime Video
• ZDF
• €24.99 – €34.99
• €3.99 – €6.99
• Free to air
Italy
• DAZN
• Amazon Prime Video
• Sky Sports
• €24.99 – €34.99
• €3.99 – €6.99
• €20.00 – €35.00
France
• DAZN
• Amazon Prime Video
• Sky Sports
• Canal+
• M6
• €39.99
• €3.99 – €6.99
• €20.00 – €35.00
• €19.99 – €34.99
• Free
Latin America
ESPN and Disney+ handle the bulk of the coverage across Latin America. However, Max, formerly HBO Max, is the primary destination for fans in Mexico and Brazil. In Brazil, fans can also catch a free broadcast on the SBT cable channel.
Asia and Australia
Football fans across Asia and Australia have multiple options to watch the live action. While major international networks like beIN SPORTS and SonyLIV cover most regions, most countries have dedicated local broadcasters and streaming platforms. Check out the platforms you can use to watch, along with the fees in U.S. Dollars (USD) at current regional rates.
Country
Official broadcaster/streaming platforms
Estimated subscription fees (monthly in USD)
Australia
Stan Sport
$23.00 – $30.00
Southeast Asia & Singapore
beIN SPORTS
$13.25
India & South Asia
SonyLIV
$4.15
China
iQIYI
$4.40 – $7.35
Japan
WOWOW
U-NEXT
$15.90
$15.10
Malaysia
Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM)
Unifi TV
Free
$7.55 – $15.15
South Korea
SPO TV
$6.50 – $13.10
Africa
Across Sub-Saharan Africa, the game will live on SuperSport. Top choices include SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport UHD, and SuperSport Africa. Viewers in Nigeria can check their local GOtv Nigeria, DStv, or Canal+ channel line-ups for the exact channel numbers.
Where can we watch the Champions League final?
You can watch the match on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK, CBS and Paramount+ in the U.S., and SuperSport across Sub-Saharan Africa. Fans in other parts of the world can watch through regional rights holders.
What TV channel is the Champions League on?
The final match is exclusive on TNT Sports 1 HD and TNT Sports Ultimate. Unlike previous rounds, it is not split among Amazon Prime Video in the UK.
Can I watch the Champions League final on Amazon Prime?
While Amazon Prime Video broadcasts select Tuesday night matches during the earlier rounds of the tournament, it does not hold the rights to the final in the UK. The finals will be broadcast exclusively on TNT Sports at a fee.
Where can I watch the Champions League in Germany?
The final will be broadcast on DAZN and Amazon Prime Video. If you prefer a free option, German public broadcaster ZDF is also providing a live television stream.
The era of a universally free European showpiece has officially ended for UK and Irish households. Knowing exactly where to watch Champions League final coverage in advance is essential to avoid missing the biggest football match of the year. Ensure your subscriptions are active, or your pub seats are reserved well before the teams walk out in Budapest.
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Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.