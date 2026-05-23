Wondering where to watch the 2026 UEFA Champions League final? Since free-to-air ended in the UK after 34 years, football fans can catch the massive Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain clash on TNT Sports and the newly launched HBO Max. International viewers have plenty of regional options, including CBS in the U.S., Stan Sport in Australia, and SuperSport across Africa.

The Champions League logo during a press conference at the Campus Paris Saint-Germain in Poissy, on the western outskirts of Paris, on 7 April 2026. Photo: Fwranck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final kicks off at 5:00 p.m. BST on Saturday, 30 May 2026 , at the Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary.

, at the Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary. For the first time in 34 years , the match will not be broadcast free-to-air or free on YouTube in the UK, breaking a long-standing tradition.

, the match will not be broadcast free-to-air or free on YouTube in the UK, breaking a long-standing tradition. TNT Sports and HBO Max hold the exclusive UK broadcast rights, and a paid subscription is required to watch legally.

and hold the exclusive UK broadcast rights, and a is required to watch legally. Broadcasters like CBS, Paramount+, DAZN, Canal+, and SuperSport will stream the match live across the U.S., Europe, and Africa.

Where to watch the Champions League final

Just like the World Cup, the Champions League is one of the most-watched games in the world. The 2026 final will see PSG vs Arsenal on 30 May 2026, representing a massive shift for football fans. For decades, UK and Irish viewers enjoyed free access to the biggest matches in European club football.

For the May 2026 final, however, Warner Bros. Discovery is keeping the game strictly behind a paywall. Here is exactly how to access the match from anywhere in the world.

Where to watch the Champions League final in the UK and Ireland

Mikel Arteta, head coach of Arsenal, celebrates with Leandro Trossard at the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 match between Arsenal FC and Atletico de Madrid at Arsenal Stadium. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

According to The Mirror, the UK television networks have completely restructured their access model for this season's finale. Below are the platforms you must use to see the trophy lifted in Budapest.

TNT Sports

As the primary television rights holder, TNT Sports 1 HD and TNT Sports Ultimate will air the full TV coverage. Because the game is no longer free-to-air, you must have an active sports package with a provider like Sky or EE TV.

According to The Guardian, subscribers will have to pay £31.99 a month. Official match coverage will likely start at 4 p.m., one hour before kick-off.

HBO Max and Discovery+

Following its UK launch, HBO Max, alongside the Discovery+ app, is the exclusive digital home for the final. Although a basic HBO Max plan costs £4.99 per month, access to live sports requires the TNT Sports add-on, which costs an additional £30.99 per month, according to ISReview.

Sky Sports

From (L-R) Paris Saint-Germain's French Lucas Hernandez, Desire Doue, Goncalo Ramos, and Lucas Beraldo take part in a training session on 20 May 2026. Photo: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Sky Sports is not broadcasting the final on its own channels, but Sky subscribers can add the TNT Sports pack to their existing plan for an extra monthly fee. Normal subscription fees start from £20 per month.

Local sports pubs and official fan zones

Since home viewing has been restricted to paid subscribers, local sports pubs and official fan zones across the UK are expected to be crowded. Book a table early at your favourite joint to skip the streaming fees and watch with a crowd.

Where to watch the Champions League final internationally

Arsenal players celebrate scoring during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5 match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern Munich at Arsenal Stadium. Photo: Rob Newell

Source: Getty Images

While UK fans face a strict paywall, international audiences can tune in via their regional network. Here are the places you can watch the match internationally.

United States

American fans can watch the English-language broadcast on broadcast TV or stream it digitally. Spanish-language options are also available. Below is the U.S. broadcasting information, with subscription fees.

Broadcast type Language Platforms Estimated subscription fees ( monthly in USD) Traditional TV English • CBS Free Digital streaming English • Paramount+ • Amazon Prime Video $8.99 – $13.99 $8.99 or $14.99 Spanish-language TV Spanish • Univision • TUDN Included in standard cable/satellite packages Live TV streaming Spanish/mix • Fubo $73.99 – $83.99 $14.99 Latino plan standalone

Europe (Germany, Italy, and France)

Gabriel Magalhaes (L), Eberechi Eze (C), and Noni Madueke (R) of Arsenal training session at London Colney ahead of their UEFA Champions League final football match on 30 May. Photo: Carlos Jasso

Source: Getty Images

Most European countries, including Germany, Italy, and France, can stream the match through DAZN. Additionally, there are free public broadcasters such as ZDF in Germany and M6 in France. Check out all the platforms to watch and the subscription fee.

Country Platforms Estimated subscription fees (monthly) Germany • DAZN • Amazon Prime Video • ZDF • €24.99 – €34.99 • €3.99 – €6.99 • Free to air Italy • DAZN • Amazon Prime Video • Sky Sports • €24.99 – €34.99 • €3.99 – €6.99 • €20.00 – €35.00 France • DAZN • Amazon Prime Video • Sky Sports • Canal+ • M6 • €39.99 • €3.99 – €6.99 • €20.00 – €35.00 • €19.99 – €34.99 • Free

Latin America

ESPN and Disney+ handle the bulk of the coverage across Latin America. However, Max, formerly HBO Max, is the primary destination for fans in Mexico and Brazil. In Brazil, fans can also catch a free broadcast on the SBT cable channel.

Asia and Australia

Paris Saint-Germain players come to the stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern München. Photo: Sebastian El-Saqqa

Source: Getty Images

Football fans across Asia and Australia have multiple options to watch the live action. While major international networks like beIN SPORTS and SonyLIV cover most regions, most countries have dedicated local broadcasters and streaming platforms. Check out the platforms you can use to watch, along with the fees in U.S. Dollars (USD) at current regional rates.

Country Official broadcaster/streaming platforms Estimated subscription fees (monthly in USD) Australia Stan Sport $23.00 – $30.00 Southeast Asia & Singapore beIN SPORTS $13.25 India & South Asia SonyLIV $4.15 China iQIYI $4.40 – $7.35 Japan WOWOW U-NEXT $15.90 $15.10 Malaysia Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Unifi TV Free $7.55 – $15.15 South Korea SPO TV $6.50 – $13.10

Africa

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, the game will live on SuperSport. Top choices include SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport UHD, and SuperSport Africa. Viewers in Nigeria can check their local GOtv Nigeria, DStv, or Canal+ channel line-ups for the exact channel numbers.

Where can we watch the Champions League final?

Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal celebrate progressing to the final of the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 on 5 May 2026 in London, England. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

You can watch the match on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK, CBS and Paramount+ in the U.S., and SuperSport across Sub-Saharan Africa. Fans in other parts of the world can watch through regional rights holders.

What TV channel is the Champions League on?

The final match is exclusive on TNT Sports 1 HD and TNT Sports Ultimate. Unlike previous rounds, it is not split among Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Can I watch the Champions League final on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime Video broadcasts select Tuesday night matches during the earlier rounds of the tournament, it does not hold the rights to the final in the UK. The finals will be broadcast exclusively on TNT Sports at a fee.

Where can I watch the Champions League in Germany?

The final will be broadcast on DAZN and Amazon Prime Video. If you prefer a free option, German public broadcaster ZDF is also providing a live television stream.

The era of a universally free European showpiece has officially ended for UK and Irish households. Knowing exactly where to watch Champions League final coverage in advance is essential to avoid missing the biggest football match of the year. Ensure your subscriptions are active, or your pub seats are reserved well before the teams walk out in Budapest.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

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