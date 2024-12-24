Social media influencer Peller has opened up on the role singer Olamide played in his career as a TikToker

He also spoke about how Davido turned up on his TikTok Live, which went viral and had more people focused on his show

The TikToker further shared his thoughts about Wizkid and his fans' desire to have him on his show

TikToker Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, aka Peller, has shared how singer Olamide Adedeji, aka Olamide, helped his career. When he was still in his up-and-coming days, he said the Science Student hitmaker was the one who gave him visibility.

According to him, it was the visibility that made other celebs to turn up on his TikTok Live. It also caused him to have many followers on the social media platform.

Peller, who was a guest on the Honest Bunch podcast, said he loved what Olamide did for him. Besides, some people he felt may not love him began to love him when he became famous. He also blamed poor mentality on those who say they do not love him.

Peller speaks on meeting Davido

In addition, the TikTok star spoke about when Grammy nominee David Adeleke, aka Davido, showed up on his Live video. He said their conversations went viral and he did not plan that he would meet the singer this year 2024.

Speaking on the desire of some fans to have singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, on his TikTok Live, he said he cannot force him if it is not what he is used to. However, he said he loved the vibe Davido brought on his show and OBO did not stress him.

Watch Peller's video below:

Reactions as Peller hails Olamide

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Peller's video on Olamide, Davido, and Wizkid below:

@christian_somto_:

"Who even be Wizkid? As you don meet with Davido, Baba you don meet Jesus like this oh."

@adeyanju_wise:

"This Olamide man needs to be study. This boy spoke of him with gratitude, I wasn’t expecting such could come out from him."

@nne.nlewedim:

"Authenticity is the highest frequency."

@lara_eleja:

"Olamide is a unique being that God always uses like an instrument to create a successful path for individuals without stress. For my mind, I don give you a very huge flower."

Peller speaks on his humble beginnings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis were the latest guests on the Honest Bunch podcast and they shared some things about themselves.

Peller recalled when he was in secondary school and felt he had no hope, he also shared how he loved to cook concoction rice.

In the video, Peller opened up on when he would marry Jarvis, her reaction caused fans to share their thoughts about the couple.

