Paul Onuachu scored twice as Trabzonspor defeated Konyaspor 2-1 to win the Turkish Cup

The Super Eagles striker matched Victor Osimhen’s recent domestic cup success in Turkey

Onuachu finished the season with 26 goals and two assists in 36 appearances

Paul Onuachu once again proved why he remains one of Nigeria’s most reliable strikers after producing a match-winning performance to lead Trabzonspor to Turkish Cup glory on Friday night.

The towering Super Eagles forward scored a brilliant brace as Trabzonspor defeated Konyaspor 2-1 in a tense and entertaining final, securing the club’s first Turkish Cup triumph since 2020.

Trabzonspor were crowned Turksih Cup champions after they secured a 2-1 victory over Konyaspor in the final. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The victory also saw Onuachu replicate the domestic cup heroics recently achieved by fellow Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who helped Galatasaray lift the same trophy last season.

Trabzonspor entered the match determined to avoid another painful cup disappointment after Galatasaray took the title away from them in the previous campaign. This time, however, they had Onuachu leading the charge.

The former Southampton striker opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a composed finish that immediately lifted the atmosphere among Trabzonspor supporters, per Livescores.

His goal handed the Black Sea club a crucial advantage heading into halftime after a fiercely contested opening period.

Konyaspor fight back but miss golden opportunity

Despite trailing at the break, Konyaspor returned for the second half with renewed energy and quickly found a way back into the contest.

Just five minutes after the restart, Jackson Muleka reacted fastest inside the penalty area to fire home the equaliser after Trabzonspor failed to clear their lines.

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu scored a magnificent brace on Friday night to guide Trabzonspor to win the Turkish Cup final. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The goal shifted momentum heavily in Konyaspor’s favour as they piled pressure on Trabzonspor in search of a second goal.

Their best opportunity arrived shortly afterwards when Trabzonspor conceded a penalty following a foul inside the area.

However, Konyaspor failed to capitalise on the golden chance after Enis Bardhi struck the post from the penalty spot, allowing Trabzonspor to survive a major scare.

That missed opportunity ultimately proved costly.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, Trabzonspor were awarded a penalty of their own after a handball offence inside the box.

Onuachu stepped forward confidently and calmly buried the spot-kick in the 79th minute to restore his side’s lead.

The Nigerian striker’s composure under pressure helped Trabzonspor withstand a late Konyaspor attack before eventually sealing a memorable cup triumph.

Nigerian stars celebrate historic victory

Apart from Onuachu’s heroics, several other Nigerian players also celebrated success with Trabzonspor on the night.

Experienced forward Anthony Nwakaeme played his part in the victory, while young defender Chibuike Nwaiwu, who recently earned a call-up for Nigeria’s Unity Cup squad, also ended the evening with a winners’ medal.

For Onuachu, the win marked the first major trophy of his career with Trabzonspor and capped off an exceptional individual campaign in Turkey.

As seen on Transfermarkt, the 31-year-old finished the season as one of the league’s most prolific forwards after registering 26 goals and two assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

His latest performance will further strengthen his reputation ahead of the upcoming international fixtures with the Super Eagles, where expectations continue to grow around Nigeria’s impressive attacking options led by Osimhen, Onuachu, and several other in-form stars.

Onuachu and Osimhen party in Turkey

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen is still soaking in the joy of Galatasaray’s latest Turkish Super Lig victory after helping the club secure a historic fourth consecutive league title.

Following the emotional title celebrations at RAMS Park, Osimhen took the festivities away from the football pitch as he was spotted partying with fellow Super Eagles striker Onuachu in a Turkish nightclub.

Source: Legit.ng