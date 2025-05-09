Man Blasts Peller For Complaining About Family, Alleges He Spent N13 Million During Javis' Birthday
1 min read
- A Nigerian man has blasted TikTok streamer, Peller, after he complained that he has a lot of family responsibilities
- According to the man, it was wrong for Peller to complain about taking care of his family when he allegedly held a lavish party
Source: Legit.ng
Authors:
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 10 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.
Tags: