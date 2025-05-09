Popular Nigerian TikTok star, Peller, is getting set to celebrate his 20th birthday in style to the joy of fans

The livestreamer and his girlfriend Jarvis travelled to Dubai after top singer Tiwa Savage gifted them visas

The video of Peller and Jarvis in Dubai drew the attention of many netizens and they welcomed the couple to the Arab nation

Nigerian TikTok star, Habeeb Hamzat aka Peller and his girlfriend Elizabeth Amadou Aminata aka Jarvis or Jadrolita, are getting set to celebrate his 20th birthday in Dubai.

Peller would be turning 20 on May 10, 2025, and the livestreamer decided to mark the occasion in Dubai with his girlfriend.

Nigerians react as Peller and Jarvis travel to Dubai after Tiwa Savage gifted them visas. Photos: @peller089, @tiwasavage

Taking to his official Instagram page, the TikTok star updated Nigerians about the trip by sharing a video of them at the Lagos airport after they landed in the Arab nation. In the clip, Jarvis appeared to be observing things, but Peller could not hold back his excitement.

One of the highlights for the TikToker was when he and Jarvis were picked from the airport with a Rolls-Royce. Peller captured this part of his experience in the video for fans to see.

In the caption of the post, he informed fans that the trip was for his birthday celebration. He wrote:

“Habibi come to Dubai😃🎊 me and my baby is in Dubai for my birthday I Love it here 😬”

In the comment section of the video, Peller also wrote:

“You all should help me thank Tiwa Savage, she made this happen😩 God bless u ma😍.”

See the video here:

How Tiwa Savage was involved in Peller’s Dubai trip

Just recently, Peller disclosed during a TikTok live session with Sandra Benede that top singer Tiwa Savage sponsored him and Jarvis’ Dubai visas.

He explained that the music star wanted him to have a luxurious birthday. See the video below:

Reactions as Peller, Jarvis travel to Dubai

The video of Peller and Jarvis in Dubai for the livestreamer’s 20th birthday warmed the hearts of many fans. A number of them dropped their well-wishes for the couple while others thanked Tiwa Savage for the role she played in the trip:

Classicmedia01 said:

“Hello Habibi 🔥.”

Stevoskys said:

“Dubai boy! Welcome 👏.”

Efizzy_beauty wrote:

“I love you guys.”

Realsandra_official wrote:

“Awwww my favorite couple welcome to Dubai ❤️.”

Peller.media wrote:

“Peller fans gather here let's start celebrating the birthday already❤️ thanks @tiwasavage for making this happened👏.”

Akwa_sporting_hubs said:

“Big shoutout to aunty @tiwasavage 🔥🔥🔥.”

Reviewclothings said:

“Habibi come to Dubai ❤️❤️❤️.”

Emipeazinwealth wrote:

“Oh chimm😩 I'm super proud of you guys 🔥.”

Inkoom_felicity said:

“Habeeb and his queen in Dubai 😍😍.”

Hassanzyno001 said:

“@tiwasavage God bless everything that concerns you 🙏 Momma 🙌🙌 you're a true legend and a caring woman 👠💕...and @peller089 and @realjadrolita I pray God's protection and mercy be with you blessed special couple 💋💗🙌🙌.”

Why Peller doesn't like seeing his parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller lamented about being his family's breadwinner despite just being 19.

The live streamer was on TikTok live with Sandra Benede when he looked sullen. When asked what the issue was, Peller opened up about not liking what he's facing with his family at his young age.

During the live show, Benede asked Peller when he last saw his family and suggested he spend time with them. The TikTok star kicked against it, stating that he doesn’t like to visit his family.

