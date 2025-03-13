Nigerian singer Teni recently had a heated and enlightening conversation with Peller about child bearing

The TikTok star had questioned the singer about not having kids and how women won’t be able to have kids in their 40s

Teni’s response to Peller made the rounds on social media and it raised a series of reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata aka Teni Makanaki recently schooled TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja aka Peller about pregnancy.

Teni was recently on a TikTok livestream with Peller when the social media star questioned the singer about not having kids and how women are unable to have kids after a certain age.

Nigerians react as Teni blasts Peller for questioning her about being childless. Photos: @tenientertainer, @peller089

According to Peller, once a woman is in her 40s, she will no longer be able to give birth. Teni responded to the TikTok star by schooling him on the subject of women’s bodies.

The 32-year-old musician asked Peller if he was educated because he was sounding illiterate. She then told him about how science has made it possible for older women to still have children through processes like egg freezing and IVF among other things.

Teni advised Peller not to just open his mouth and say rubbish about women’s bodies and that he should get educated on the subject so as not to embarrass himself in public.

The Money singer said:

“Are you educated at all? Are you in tune with science? Do you know about freezing your eggs? You sound like an illiterate and I need to educate you. You don’t just open your mouth and talk about women stuff like that. There’s something called time, there’s something called not just having kids when you’re not ready. You have to have kids when you’re ready so you can spend time with them. It’s not just money, it’s not just to get a nanny for them to be at home. They have to feel loved so when I’m ready. Don’t worry about the 40 and 45-year-old women, there’s something called science. They can freeze their eggs, they can do IVF, go and read about it. You don’t just open your mouth and say rubbish. Be educated and learn about women, you were born by a woman, don’t just open your mouth and talk anyhow.”

The TikTok streamer had his mouth wide open as Teni scolded him before eventually asking the singer if she already had it in mind to insult him.

See the video below:

Reactions as Teni lambastes Peller

The video of Teni scolding Peller over what he said about her not having kids made the rounds on social media and netizens shared their reactions:

Singer Teni drags Peller over comment about not having kids. Photos: @peller089

Ginathecreator_ said:

“I love the way Teni handled the situation 👏.”

Queenie_rhodie said:

“He needs all the training he can get right now. Thank you Teni.”

_sunchildayo said:

“Na small pickin Dey worry am not his fault like that. How old is he!? Social media make kids popular don’t mean we should expect so much maturity from them. Fame is hard to be controlled, especially if you get it young.”

Brownfollyvat said:

“The boy enter am low key 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Thecrookedtruthjudge wrote:

“He has big mouth so he opens it without thinking 😂.”

Mrjnwoye wrote:

“Peller and anyhow talk na 5&6😮.”

Mhizjanny12 wrote:

“Among all the live stream na this side you cut and post hmmm 🤔.”

Just_zeal wrote:

“Don’t misuse opportunities 😊.”

Express_ftbl wrote:

“No naaaa, I love peller but bro need to learn 😢.”

Emma_zandy said:

“No hates, but the guy too dey jam talk.”

Teni sings for Peller and Jarvis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on March 12, 2025, Nigerian singer Teni made waves on social media by composing a love song for TikTok sensations Peller, and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly called Jarvis, during their TikTok live session.

The spontaneous freestyle, shared widely on Instagram, captured Teni’s lyrical prowess as she crafted a romantic tune tailored for the couple.

