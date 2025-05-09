VeryDarkMan’s arrest by the EFCC in May 2025 triggered massive outrage and gave rise to the viral FreeVeryDarkMan campaign

While notable figures and even politicians like Peter Obi and Atiku lent their voices to him, some celebrities noticeably stayed out

From long-standing feuds to unexpected silence, this listicle takes a closer look at celebs who didn't speak out during VDM’s ordeal

On May 2, 2025, social media activist Vincent Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His detention sparked widespread condemnation, with supporters rallying under the FreeVDM banner. Prominent figures like Cubana Chiefpriest, Davido, Peter Obi, and Atiku Abubakar publicly called for his release, amplifying the movement's reach.

He was later released after spending six days in the custody of the anti-graft agency

Despite the overwhelming support, several celebrities with prior affiliations to VDM remained conspicuously silent during this period.

Legit.ng compiled a list of some popular celebrities who didn’t join the #FreeVDM challenge:

1. Tonto Dikeh turns from DNA debates to radio silence

The actress has a tumultuous relationship with the social critic, marked by public disagreements. The most recent being when the movie star disagreed with VDM over DNA.

Tonto had shared a post where she talked about the recent trend of men avoiding DNA tests. Not pleased with the post, VDM replied, saying the actress was shading his associate, Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest, over his DNA drama with his alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen Ati.

However, despite their longstanding rift, many fans believed the Rivers State-born mother of one should have spoken out about his detention, considering she is considered a voice against injustice.

2. Iyabo Ojo's long-standing feud overshadows advocacy

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo was another top celebrity who did not speak against VDM’s arrest. Like Tonto Dikeh, the actress has a long-standing feud with the controversial TikToker that dates back to the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Since then, VDM has been the actress' biggest critic. He slammed Ojo during Davido's wedding, claiming she was not invited to the ceremony but only to the reception.

Ojo produced proof of her invitation and WhatsApp conversation with Davido's sister about the wedding. Though their rift is well-documented, fans expected the actress to have used the period of celebrating her daughter’s marriage to mend ways with VDM and speak against his arrest.

3. Victor Osimhen's unexpected silence

The Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen, though not an everyday friend of VDM, has been seen a couple of times relating to VDM, especially when they attended the wedding of singer Davido and his wife Chioma together in 2024.

The critic previously appealed to the former Napoli star for support for flood victims. With what observers see as a cordial relationship between the pair, they were surprised that the football star did not join the call for his release.

4. Paul Okoye (Paulo) keeps his distance

Music executive Paul Okoye, also known as Paulo, was another celebrity who was silent on VDM’s arrest. He also had his fair share of issues with the controversial activist, especially concerning his partner, Iyabo Ojo.

The businessman had defended the actress when VDM claimed she gatecrashed Davido’s wedding. Paulo blasted him for coming for his woman. He noted that the person who cursed the social media activist was dead. It is, however, not a bit surprising that the convener of One Africa Music Fest stayed away from VDM’s troubles.

5. Obi Cubana keeps mute after disapproval

Billionaire businessman Obi Cubana has had his fair share of issues with VDM. The socialite previously criticised VeryDarkMan for his utterances against Iyabo Ojo, whom he claimed was not an invitee to Davido and Chioma's wedding.

Given their past disagreements, it is perhaps unsurprising that Obi Cubana did not publicly support the FreeVDM campaign.

6. Falz won't budge after legal disputes

Nigerian rapper and activist Falz has been known for his outspoken nature on social issues.

However, during VDM's detention, Falz did not publicly comment or participate in the FreeVDM campaign. It is not surprising, however, because the pair had a public spat recently.

The rapper had sued the activist after VDM alleged that Falz and his father were responsible for helping Bobrisky avoid his jail term.

See video of VDM with his lawyer after his release from custody here:

Fans worried over VDM's release video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that fans of activist VDM were left worried after the video of his release went viral.

The muscular online critic was seen walking with his lawyer and greeting some people gathered after his release was secured.

However, fans noticed he was limping.

