Popular Nigerian streamer, Habeeb Hamzat, professionally known as Peller was a guest on Ebuka Obi_Uchendu's Robbin' Minds

The social media enthusiast was asked by the show host about his TikTok earnings as there have been plenty of rumours regarding it

Peller clarified that the majority of the rumours are untrue, but gave an estimate of the figures he earns every week and how it works

Nigerian social media user and streamer Habeeb Hamzat, who is fondly called Peller was captured in a recent interview sharing what his TikTok earnings look like contrary to public opinion.

Peller, was invited to the show Rubbin' Minds by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to speak about certain aspects of his life and career, particularly his TikTok earning and how it has worked out for him.

Ebuka asked Peller how much he earns weekly, and he responded by giving a thorough breakdown. First, he clarified that the rumours that he earns north of N200 million weekly are lies.

According to him, he makes about N20 million weekly. Although there are times when he earns as high as $7,000 to $10,000. He stated that mostly, he takes home $1,500 to $2,000 as TikTok would have already taken their percentage out of each money that comes in.

Peller also pointed out that he makes strategic moves and ensures he does not go online every day, as fans will get tired of him.

How peeps reacted to Peller's earings

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ibadanlawa said:

"LIRS pressing the calculator."

@_luxybenz said:

"His team should work on improving his media and communication skills for press interviews."

@teejayblinks_ said:

"Person wey sabi speak correct English with degrees go still chase Maryland BRT bus tomorrow morning with 50k salary. This life just take it as a joke, you go make am."

@yoh_sam20 said:

"You Dey open your gifters eye 😂 😂."

@nsima_ekpo said:

"Does he speak any other English apart from this one. I mean he is doing well."

@luckywise_33mmx2140mm said:

"The interviewer don dey think about change of occupation."

@success_pee reacted:

"Omo why I go school. Illiteracy sweet. I miss village life."

@derickrose28:

"How much do you make? Just say the amount! Was all the long talks necessary???😒🤨. U think say data na joke?"

@firstboy69_ said:

"He even call that 20million ni he go surely pass like that and he no dey even come live everyday just once or twice in a week."

@main.promise commented:

"Oyaaaa You wey wan talk say Naa lie how you wan take swear for person wey you no dey pay his bills ,and you don't even know how the bills comes maybe Na Both Heavenly and Earth TikTok dey pay am 20M a week Naa only him get watch Party 😂😂."

