Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile and his longtime partner Davita Lamai have reportedly tied the knot in a private civil wedding

Photos from the low-key ceremony surfaced online months after the singer publicly denied being married

Fans also recalled Davita’s earlier decision to add “Omoniyi” to her Instagram name, which first fueled marriage rumours

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile has reportedly taken a major step in his relationship with longtime partner Davita Lamai after the couple quietly held a private civil wedding ceremony.

Images from the private event flooded social media on Wednesday, May 19, leaving many fans surprised.

The wedding was reportedly kept away from public attention until a decorator involved in the ceremony confirmed it online.

Zlatan Ibile and his longtime partner, Davita Lamai, have reportedly tied the knot in a private civil wedding. Photos: Zlatan Ibile.

Source: Instagram

An event decorator identified as @decor_with_dems shared details about the ceremony on Instagram while posting clips and photos from the event setup.

According to the decorator, the wedding was intentionally kept private.

“The Private Civil Ceremony of Davita & Zlatan. A beautifully curated moment designed with love and We Kept it Private, Until Now. Thanks to the Omoniyi’s for trusting us,” the post read.

Interestingly, the wedding news comes just months after Zlatan publicly corrected reports claiming Davita was already his wife.

Back in January, social media users circulated posts referring to Davita as the rapper’s wife.

Reacting at the time, Zlatan made it clear that although Davita was the mother of his child, they were not married.

The singer also expressed frustration over the spread of false information online, noting that he rarely discusses his private life publicly but felt forced to address the rumours.

Marriage speculation surrounding the couple intensified in March after Davita quietly updated her Instagram name to include “Omoniyi,” Zlatan’s surname.

That single move immediately got social media users talking, with many people insisting it was a sign that wedding plans were already underway.

Zlatan's post causes controversy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zlatan Ibile shared a post that ignited mixed conversations online.

Taking to his X handle, Zlatan gave a piece of advice to families and supporters of fast-rising musicians.

He averred that if they have an upcoming artist they believe would experience a breakthrough, while saving money for marketing and promotion, the family should also set aside money for therapy.

Photos from the wedding here

Reactions trail Zlatan Ibile's wedding photos

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@aderonke_18 stated:

"Nah waitn you want people to know abt you then go know, even gistlovers no get witching nah go dey tell he/she unah gist"

@beingodi shared:

"This man’s gene eeehhhh…. Please allow one resemble mama naaaa abeg"

@mz_roselinee noted:

"Wow 🤩 Man is so much at peace Congratulations to them"

Zlatan makes it clear that although Davita was the mother of his child, they were not married. Photo: Zlatan Ibile.

Source: Instagram

Zlatan Ibile buys Lamborghini

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Zlatan Ibile purchased a new Lamborghini, reportedly worth ₦612 million.

Popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, a close associate of the Zanku Records boss, shared the news.

Ednut also posted photos of the luxury car, sparking excitement and a wave of congratulatory messages from fans across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng