Street-Pop star Portable Zazu, in a video trending on social media, has shared what he intends to achieve before 2030

Portable Zazu, who also threw subtle shades at Davido, listed some of the acquisitions he hoped to have in his possession in five years' time

The Zazu crooner's comment in the video has stirred reactions from some netizens, who taunted him

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, spoke in a new video he shared on Thursday, May 8, about what he intends to achieve in the next five years.

Portable, known for his series of dramas on and off social media, disclosed he intends to be a proud owner of 30 cars and 30 houses before the year 2030.

Portable lists what he intends to achieve come 2030, shades Davido's 30BG. Credit: portablebaeby/davido

Source: Instagram

The Zeh Nation Boss also stated that his fans would be identified as the "40 Billion Gang," a subtle jab at Davido's fans, who are known as "30BG."

According to Portable, his crew will be 'better than 30BG.'

Speaking in English and the Yoruba language, Portable said,

“Before 2030, I go buy 30 cars and 30 houses, the name of my gang is now 40 billion gang, not 30 Billion Gang, my own is better than 30BG."

Portable plans to surpass Davido’s 30BG with his "40 Billion Gang" come 2030. Credit: portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable Zazu called out First Bank over alleged kidnap attempts.

The Zeh Nation label owner, who made the claim in a viral video, explained that he nearly got kidnapped during his visit to one of the bank’s branches.

The singer accused the bank of tracking him, stating that his only offence was demanding an explanation on why his account was locked by the bank.

The video of Portable speaking about what he intends to achieve in the next five years is below:

Reactions to Portable's aspiration for 2030

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Portable Zazu's video, read the comments below:

hertfordharry said:

"Person go smoke Cana ,carry phone de video nonsense."

BadmanRic reacted:

"Saw a tweet earlier where one guy said it had been two weeks since Portable came online and said rubbish bro couldn't even wait till tomorrow."

Dhavidtips said:

"Dem Dey laugh am e get mission. bro keep elevating. Dem call you money miss road but if them see the money e no miss road."

JossMan67572090 saic:

"If he say he is better than Davido, he is better than Davido na..."

Comr_Akanni reacted:

"He doesn’t really know what it takes to call it self 40bill, u think it’s about cars, spending for many years and you still worth 40bill, Portable no go kii person."

olorunwa_ said:

"Babalawo don promise am."

mercy_blaq commented:

"Not when i thought that the few days he’s been silence proves he’s turn a new leaf Now this."

Portable pleads for VDM's release

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portable joined the list of celebrities who lent their voices to VDM's arrest.

In a viral video, Portable pleaded for VDM to be released despite their rocky relationship. He claimed the social media critic was his friend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng