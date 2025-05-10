TikTok star Peller has shared adorable pictures for his 20th birthday as he celebrated his big day in Dubai

Peller, who expressed his gratitude to God, wore an outfit resembling butterfly wings on his birthday

Many Nigerian celebrities, such as Destiny Etiko and Zlatan Ibile, joined fans and followers in celebrating Peller on his birthday

It was a moment of celebration for popular TikToker and streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, as he turned 20 years old on Saturday, May 10.

Legit.ng had previously reported that Peller flew out of Nigeria to Dubai alongside his love interest, Elizabeth Amadou Aminata aka Jarvis or Jadrolita, where they intend to celebrate his birthday in style.

One of the highlights of Peller and Jarvis' trip to Dubai was when the TikTokers were picked up from the airport in a Rolls-Royce.

Ahead of the release of videos from his birthday party in Dubai, Peller shared adorable pictures of himself wearing an outfit resembling butterfly wings.

The TikToker, who expressed gratitude to God for his new age, added that he was happy to now be mature.

"HAPPY BIG 20th BIRTHDAY TO ME I am now half a year u all should wish me well am so happy to be in this age today to God be the glory am so so happy now am mature," he said.

"Please note this do never in your life call me a kid again now you all see my new age am now mature," he wrote in the comment section.

Slide the post below to see the pictures Peller shared to celebrate his 20th birthday:

Celebs, fans celebrate Peller at 20

Legit.ng captured some of the birthday wishes from many celebrities in the entertainment industry, as well as his fans and supporters. Read the messages below:

zlatan_ibile commented:

"Long life and more prosperity."

poco_lee said:

"More good life My bro Air Peace dey play Stay fly."

demagic_stitches said:

"Boboyi kilode The world go hear your name You will go far in life beyond your expectations Ameen."

bigkayy001 said:

"Happy Birthday to the King of the Stream! Today, we celebrate more than just your birthday — we celebrate you, the force of inspiration, creativity, and resilience that you are. You've not only broken barriers and redefined what's possible in African streaming."

actionwaver commented:

"Happy Birthday, Peller! On this special day, I want to take a moment—no, actually, take all the moments—to let you know just how incredibly valued, admired, and loved you are. Birthdays come around every year, but a soul like yours only comes around once in a lifetime."

doris_realest said:

"Happy birthday biggest many More yrs more grace more wins .. grow in God wisdom always."

Peller's comment about his family trends

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the TikToker lamented about being his family's breadwinner at a young age..

In a live video, Peller opened up about not liking what he was facing as a teenager. He went on to share why he doesn't like to visit his family.

