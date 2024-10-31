Peller's TikTok live session with music star Davido has set a new record for the youngster

Aside from being the most viewed in Africa, the TikTok session also received the most gifts

According to the reports, Davido received more than 377 lion gifts during the live session

TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller's career, has received a massive boost following his recent collaboration with Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido unveiled his new song, Awuke, during his live session with Peller and his friends.

Fans claim Davido's session with Peller got over 300 lion gifts. Credit: davido/peller089

At the end of the session, it was reported to have amassed the most views ever on the platform in Africa.

Aside from the views, Davido was said to have received 377 lion gifts on TikTok, each costing about $400.

Several netizens who were present during the live session claimed Davido gave Peller the gifts.

If the reports are true, it means Peller raked a sum of $75,400 (N123,787,196) going by TikTok rules to pay 50 per cent of the earnings.

What people said about Davido's TikTok gifts

Legit.ng captured some of the comments read them below:

divfee:

"Gave everything to peller."

DavidoSteeze:

"Giving it all to Peller, he said it on the live."

JAkaatenger:

"Congratulations 👏🏼🎉 king of Africa Davido popular known as 001 of Africa, the live streaming was so amazing."

Kiki_Kakashi:

"No matter the over Kaku wey una wan do about the Lion 🦁... Dem peller don Cash out for real."

Hephzi_not_bah:

"You don see grace abi I know say na you go first see for peller comment section dey yab am to farm engagement Blue tick must pay."

phay_roh12:

"Soft money doings."

peterpresto11:

"Large Funds To Peller."

Peller meets Davido

Legit.ng also reported that Peller linked up with Davido, and he shared a video of the two of them having a great time together.

The DMW label boss had a video call with Peller a few weeks ago, and they promised to have a TikTok session together.

The clip shared by the skit maker had mixed reactions from fans in the comment section as they shared their hot takes.

