Popular Bible teacher, author and intercessor, Theophilus Taiwo Ajose, has transitioned to the great beyond

Bishop Ajose’s sudden death was confirmed by associates on Sunday, May 17, 2026, via social media posts

The deceased held several religious positions, including serving as the one-time national secretary of the Renewed Ministers for Christ

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over four years of experience reporting on religion across Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Author of The Tragedy of Jonathan, The Manual of Intercession, and several other books, Bishop Theophilus Taiwo Ajose has died.

As reported by Independent, Ajose died in Lagos on Saturday night, May 16. He was aged 60.

Reports emerge announcing the death of Bishop Theophilus Ajose. Photo credit: @OgbonnaReigns, @Kene_Nnewi

Source: Twitter

Ajose, an intercessor, was the leader of the Bishop Ajose International Ministries.

Until his sudden death, Bishop Ajose played a significant role in encouraging Christian participation in politics. He was affiliated with several Christian organisations, including the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), and the Renewed Ministers for Christ (RMC), where he served as national secretary.

He also served as the pioneer director of the Directorate of Politics and Governance (DPG), the political arm of the Lagos PFN, as well as the director-general of the Centre for Politics and Governance (CPG), the political arm of the RMC.

In addition, he was special adviser (General Duties) to Bishop Stephen Adegbite, chairman of Lagos CAN and executive secretary of the National Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), among several other leadership roles.

The actual cause of death of Bishop Theophilus Ajose remains unknown at this time. Photo credit: Theophilus Taiwo Ajose

Source: Facebook

Although the cause of death is still unknown, reports suggest he was in good health, described as strong and hearty. Meanwhile, condolences have continued to pour in to the Ajose family, with social media platforms flooded with tributes following news of his sudden passing.

Bishop Ajose celebrated his 60th birthday in 2025.

Tributes pour in for Bishop Ajose

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the Christian faith are mourning the passing of Bishop Ajose.

Legit.ng captured some comments on Facebook below:

Babalola Peter wrote in a heartfelt post:

"Bishop Theophilus Taiwo Ajose, it's hard to believe that you're gone, is it true? Well, who plays with the wish of death for another person? Bishop Ajose, how true is it? It's hard to say goodbye because it's so shocking to hear that you left this world suddenly. You've been so good to my family, I can not deny that. Your salvation and faith in Christ, with God's grace, will speak mercy louder for you on the day of reckoning.

"Bishop Taiwo Ajose, my family will miss your departure greatly."

Olamide Gbindin commented on Facebook:

"You have fought the good fight of faith, you have finished your race, and you have kept the faith. Your legacy of faith, strength and service lives on in us. Precious memories of you remain evergreen—forever valued and deeply cherished.

"My dear Bishop Theophilus Taiwo Ajose, keep resting in the bosom of the Lord, till the resurrection morning."

Pastor Azzaman dies in accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the senior Pastor of the King Worship Chapel and Ministry, David Ayuba Azzaman, passed away.

The Nigerian cleric died in a deadly road accident while returning to Kaduna from Makurdi, Benue state, where he had ministered at a crusade.

Source: Legit.ng