Nigerian singer Wizkid got fans and netizens feeling emotional with a recent video of him having a good time after his mum's burial

The Afrobeats star, who has been in mourning since the passing of his beloved mother, stepped out for a nightclub cruise

While he was at it, a touching moment showed when he dished off some impressive dance moves to late Mohbad's single

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, warmed the hearts of many with a recent video of him dancing to the late singer Mohbad's hit track "Ask About Me".

The Ojuelegba crooner, who was spotted in a nightclub last night, October 19, made a rare appearance since the passing of his beloved mother, whom he has been grieving privately.

Wikzid vibes to late Mohbad's Ask About Me Credit: @iammohbad, @wizkidawyomedia

Source: Instagram

During this time, the tragic incident involving the fast-rising act Mohbad occurred, leaving Wizkid unable to express his thoughts.

After the lavish burial of the Afrobeats superstar's mum, a new video showed him grooving to Mohbad's "Ask About Me" in a club. Moving to the rhythm of the fast-paced beat, Wizkid stylishly showcased his outfit and expensive jewellery.

See the video of Wizkid dancing to Mohbad's song below:

Netizens react to video of Wizkid dancing to Mohbad's song

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

tallmayah:

"Small but mighty."

wizzyganzo01:

"Omo popsy dressing code Na another level I swear."

dancelordy:

"Sha do the party finish make you come return all my chain you borrowed!"

iheomasom_trust:

"Swag dey cry for popsy hand."

timmyexcy:

"Class captain of all time ."

theayposh_skincare:

"One and only BIG WIZ.."

samuel.adoni:

"See this man , fresh and clean.."

mobola0609:

"That background music though one o.BIG WIZ."

max_raphael1:

"This my presido his dressing code na another."

Wizkid pays makeup artist for sister at mum's burial

A makeup artist surprised Nigerians with the enormous amount Wizkid paid her to glam his sister's face at their mother's funeral.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the singer hosted a lavish funeral ceremony for his late beloved mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, who died on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The makeup artist @atikemakeover on TikTok shared that she worked on the famous singer's sister's face on their mother's burial ceremony day.

Source: Legit.ng