“Small but Mighty”: Wizkid Dances to the Late Mohba’s Hit Song Ask About Me, Video Melts Hearts
- Nigerian singer Wizkid got fans and netizens feeling emotional with a recent video of him having a good time after his mum's burial
- The Afrobeats star, who has been in mourning since the passing of his beloved mother, stepped out for a nightclub cruise
- While he was at it, a touching moment showed when he dished off some impressive dance moves to late Mohbad's single
Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, warmed the hearts of many with a recent video of him dancing to the late singer Mohbad's hit track "Ask About Me".
The Ojuelegba crooner, who was spotted in a nightclub last night, October 19, made a rare appearance since the passing of his beloved mother, whom he has been grieving privately.
During this time, the tragic incident involving the fast-rising act Mohbad occurred, leaving Wizkid unable to express his thoughts.
After the lavish burial of the Afrobeats superstar's mum, a new video showed him grooving to Mohbad's "Ask About Me" in a club. Moving to the rhythm of the fast-paced beat, Wizkid stylishly showcased his outfit and expensive jewellery.
See the video of Wizkid dancing to Mohbad's song below:
Netizens react to video of Wizkid dancing to Mohbad's song
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
tallmayah:
"Small but mighty."
wizzyganzo01:
"Omo popsy dressing code Na another level I swear."
dancelordy:
"Sha do the party finish make you come return all my chain you borrowed!"
iheomasom_trust:
"Swag dey cry for popsy hand."
timmyexcy:
"Class captain of all time ."
theayposh_skincare:
"One and only BIG WIZ.."
samuel.adoni:
"See this man , fresh and clean.."
mobola0609:
"That background music though one o.BIG WIZ."
max_raphael1:
"This my presido his dressing code na another."
Wizkid pays makeup artist for sister at mum's burial
A makeup artist surprised Nigerians with the enormous amount Wizkid paid her to glam his sister's face at their mother's funeral.
Recall that Legit.ng reported that the singer hosted a lavish funeral ceremony for his late beloved mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, who died on Friday, August 18, 2023.
The makeup artist @atikemakeover on TikTok shared that she worked on the famous singer's sister's face on their mother's burial ceremony day.
