Wunmi, the wife of late Nigerian artist Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has denied carrying out two hidden DNA tests on their son, Liam.

According to Legit.ng, Journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus alleged that a popular Yoruba Nollywood actress and Wunmi secretly conducted two paternity tests on Liam.

Mohbad's wife addresses reports about conducting a DNA test on their son.

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive chat with Sahara Reporters on Thursday, Wunmi dismissed the rumours, adding, "It is a lie."

It should be noted that there have been controversies about Liam's paternity since his untimely death of the former Marlan artist.

Joseph Aloba, the late singer's father has noted in a series of callouts that his daughter-in-law must confirm his grandson's paternity.

Mr Aloba even plastered the court order on DNA at Wunwi's last known residence to ensure that she followed due process.

A photograph made the rounds online showing two petition letters cellotaped on the gate of widow's last known house address.

Nigerians react to Wumi's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

felisajyi:

"Olusho everywhere packaging to be an honest wife..... Mohbad, we missed you, joor."

bloomyb:

"Ati Wunmi, ati mummy, ati daddy, ati Awon fans, make everybody just shut up abeg. We don’t need any update, make everything go. Mtchewwwww."

jaediore:

"It’s more annoying that people keep lying about wunmi for engagement."

julianootesanya:

"Can u all just close up this matter, I beggy we are tired!!"

naija_war_dogg:

"She wan admit am before? Lol."

Pathologist begins interpretation on cause of singer’s death

The toxicology test conducted to identify the cause of death for the late Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has been completed.

The Lagos state counsel, Oluwaseun Akinde, confirmed this to the coroner's court sitting in the Ikorodu area of the state in November 2023, stating that the autopsy into the deceased's external body had been completed, while the toxicological test concerned the interior body.

However, a state government official who knows the matter told The Punch that the test results had been delivered to the DNA and Forensic Centre last week.

