After the Nigerian Police declared Primeboy wanted in connection to Mohbad's death, different videos of him have been trending online

A video showed Primeboy paying tributes to Mohbad after his death; he added that no friend could take the late singer's place

Mixed reactions have, however, trailed the video, with some netizens querying Primeboy for not reporting himself to the police

As the calls for justice for the late Mohbad continue to trend on and offline, Nigerian netizens have flooded the Instagram page of Primeboy, who is now wanted in connection with the former Marlian signee's death.

Legit.ng recall reporting that the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday declared singer Owodunni Ibrahim, better known as Primeboy, wanted in connection with Mohbad's death.

Video of Primeboy paying tribute to Mohbad trends. Credit: @officialprimeboy @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Amid the ongoing police investigation, a video of Primeboy paying tribute to Mohbad after his death has emerged online.

In the video, Primeboy was seen sitting, a drink in his hand with a sad expression on his face while music played in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also added a caption that read:

“Till We Meet Again Imole. No Friend Can Take Your Place. #justiceformohbad.”

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail Primeboy's tribute to Mohabd

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

veevogee:

"So you arrange your phone, hold drink with extra on the couch, begin play music dey shake head all in the name of tr!bute??? We play too much in this country."

amy_policarpio:

"In this life just have money bcos na who no get money Nigerian Police the arrest just dey play."

candydaddy007:

"Na why I no get friend."

its_tegadominic:

"He better opens his mouth and talk."

bishy.opeyemi:

"In this life It’s very difficult to know those who truly loves you. Social media has even made it worse. Fake love everywhere."

shugakosa:

"Fear who cry pass.."

How Primeboy reacted to allegations against him over Mohbad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Primeboy cleared his name from allegations that something happened between him and Mohbad that prompted the singer's death.

In a video, Primeboy tearfully disclosed that he had no reason to end his friend's life.

He added that Mohbad was more than a friend to him.

Source: Legit.ng