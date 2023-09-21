Davido has finally arrived in Nigeria hours to the candlelight procession and tribute concert of the late singer Mohbad

The DMM label boss made headlines after he revealed he would fly back to Nigeria for the event

Davido has now fulfilled his promise as many of his fans and well wishes have taken to social media to applaud him

Legit.ng can confirm that Nigerian international act David Adeleke 'Davido' has arrived in Nigeria for the candlelight procession and tribute concert set to take place in Lekki, Lagos, on Thursday, September 21, in honour of the late Mohbad.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido had taken to his Instagram story to reveal he would fly back to the country for the event.

Davido has been one of the popular celebrities in the country who have shown support for the late Mohbad, including reaching out to his family after his demise.

The DMW boss shared clips of him stepping out of a jet as he arrived in the country as his close associate and logistic manager, Isreal DMW, could be heard hailing him.

Fans react as Davido arrives in Nigeria

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Davido's arrival. See some of the comments below:

horlamzy1805:

"God bless you 001."

saintpaul_ng:

"The man with a good heart. On Top and still humble."

alex_currency_1:

"I too love this guy 100."

impressionsbytolanicoker:

"One special thing about November peeps ! We are unique ! 001 GOD bless you."

sweeetguyy:

"Welcome back my brosky."

official_mrpepe:

"His the best 001 for a reason."

bengrinxoclassic:

"See better celeb wa fee wake anywhere mouth 001 for reason."

nifemie_xx:

"Make naira and Sammy larry touch down Lagos too ."

anny_gold_001:

"He even carried his load himself tell me why ano Go like this Man sehhh very humble."

Davido pays tribute to Mohbad

In another post via Legit.ng, the DMW star warmed hearts with a video of him paying tribute to Mohbad at his ‘Timeless‘ show in Manchester.

Davido was seen in a video addressing o fans who attended the event to watch him perform about how it isn’t usually easy for singers.

This was after he sent Mohbad’s father N2 million as a condolence gift.

