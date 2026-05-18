Full List: APC Finally Releases Names of Disqualified 47 Senatorial Aspirants Ahead of Primaries
- The All Progressives Congress has barred 47 senatorial aspirants from contesting in its primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections
- The announcement, made on Monday, May 18, 2026, by National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, followed a screening exercise conducted by the party’s committees
- High-profile names such as Ben Murray-Bruce and Benson Agadaga were among those disqualified, with Rivers and Zamfara recording the highest numbers
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that 47 senatorial aspirants will not be allowed to participate in its Senate primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The announcement was made on Monday, May 18, 2026, in a press statement signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.
According to the statement:
“The screening exercise was conducted by the Party’s Screening Committees in accordance with established procedures and guidelines.”
The party did not provide specific reasons for the disqualification of the aspirants.
High-profile names not cleared
Among those affected is Ben Murray-Bruce, a former senator who represented Bayelsa East, alongside Benson Agadaga, who also contested the same district.
In Rivers West senatorial district, four aspirants were disqualified: Oyukaye Flag Amachree, Tamunobaabo Wemike Danagogo, Jack-Rich Tein, and Banigo Ipalibo.
Zamfara State recorded the highest number of disqualified aspirants, with seven names spread across its Central, North, and West districts.
Full list of disqualified aspirants
Adamawa
- Hamish Idris — North
- Abdurman Kwacham — North
Anambra
- Chimzobam Kingsley Nnalue — North
Bayelsa
- Donald Daunemigita — West
- Ben Murray-Bruce — East
- Benson S. Agadaga — East
- Daniel Effiong Asuquo — South
- Oden Ibiang O Ewa — Central
Delta
- Marian Nnamaka Ogoha-Ali — North
FCT
- Usman J. Wowo
- Abubakar Umar Abdullahi
Jigawa
- Adam Mouktar Mohammed — South/West
Kebbi
- Garba Musa Mai Doki — South
Kwara
- Kollo B. Jiya — North
- Olutola John Onijala — South
- Awolola Muritala — South
- Adeleke Emmanuel Gbenga — South
- Abdullahi Tanko Zubairu — North
- Usman Muhammed Elegu — South
- Yusuf Moh’d Agabi — South
- Ari Ali Muhammed — South
Niger
- Muhammed Rabiu Sadiq — Niger/South
- Muhammed Bello A. — Niger South
- Bello Bawa Bwari — Niger South
Oyo
- Ademola Wasiu Alli — Central
- Ajimobi Wasiu Adegboyega — North
- Kolapoboye Kola Daisi — South
- Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen — Central
- Hameed Afeez Repete — Central
- Akinremi Alade Bolaji — South
Plateau
- Gyang Yaya Zi San — North
- Napoleon Binkap Bah — South
- Usman Ephraim Gar — Central
Rivers
- Oyukaye Flag Amachree — West
- Tamunobaabo Wemike Danagogo — West
- Jack-Rich Tein T.S — West
- Banigo Ipalibo — West
- Barry Balera Mwara — South/East
Taraba
- Bello Abudullahi Bodejo — Central
Yobe
- Hassan H. Kafayos — North
Zamfara
- Sanusi Ibrahim Garachi — Central
- Aliyu Abubakar — Central
- Muhammad Bashir Maru — Central
- Hassan Muhammad Gusau — Central
- Abubakar H. Moriiki — North
- Bilyaminu Yusuf — North
- Isyaka Ajiya Anka — West
See the X post below:
Ex-minister’s son floors incumbent rep
Legit.ng earlier reported that Olumuyiwa Daramola, son of former Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Prof. Claudius Daramola, has emerged victorious in the APC primary election for the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency.
The primary, held on Saturday across the 23 wards of the constituency, saw Daramola secure 6,547 votes, defeating the incumbent House of Representatives member, Hon. Jimi Odimayo, who polled 827 votes.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.