The All Progressives Congress has barred 47 senatorial aspirants from contesting in its primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections

The announcement, made on Monday, May 18, 2026, by National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, followed a screening exercise conducted by the party’s committees

High-profile names such as Ben Murray-Bruce and Benson Agadaga were among those disqualified, with Rivers and Zamfara recording the highest numbers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that 47 senatorial aspirants will not be allowed to participate in its Senate primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The announcement was made on Monday, May 18, 2026, in a press statement signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

APC screening disqualifies 47 senatorial aspirants ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: officialAPCng/BenMurrayBruce/x

Source: Twitter

According to the statement:

“The screening exercise was conducted by the Party’s Screening Committees in accordance with established procedures and guidelines.”

The party did not provide specific reasons for the disqualification of the aspirants.

High-profile names not cleared

Among those affected is Ben Murray-Bruce, a former senator who represented Bayelsa East, alongside Benson Agadaga, who also contested the same district.

In Rivers West senatorial district, four aspirants were disqualified: Oyukaye Flag Amachree, Tamunobaabo Wemike Danagogo, Jack-Rich Tein, and Banigo Ipalibo.

Zamfara State recorded the highest number of disqualified aspirants, with seven names spread across its Central, North, and West districts.

Full list of disqualified aspirants

Adamawa

- Hamish Idris — North

- Abdurman Kwacham — North

Anambra

- Chimzobam Kingsley Nnalue — North

Bayelsa

- Donald Daunemigita — West

- Ben Murray-Bruce — East

- Benson S. Agadaga — East

Cross River

- Daniel Effiong Asuquo — South

- Oden Ibiang O Ewa — Central

Delta

- Marian Nnamaka Ogoha-Ali — North

FCT

- Usman J. Wowo

- Abubakar Umar Abdullahi

Jigawa

- Adam Mouktar Mohammed — South/West

Kebbi

- Garba Musa Mai Doki — South

Kwara

- Kollo B. Jiya — North

- Olutola John Onijala — South

- Awolola Muritala — South

- Adeleke Emmanuel Gbenga — South

Nasarawa

- Abdullahi Tanko Zubairu — North

- Usman Muhammed Elegu — South

- Yusuf Moh’d Agabi — South

- Ari Ali Muhammed — South

Niger

- Muhammed Rabiu Sadiq — Niger/South

- Muhammed Bello A. — Niger South

- Bello Bawa Bwari — Niger South

Oyo

- Ademola Wasiu Alli — Central

- Ajimobi Wasiu Adegboyega — North

- Kolapoboye Kola Daisi — South

- Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen — Central

- Hameed Afeez Repete — Central

- Akinremi Alade Bolaji — South

Plateau

- Gyang Yaya Zi San — North

- Napoleon Binkap Bah — South

- Usman Ephraim Gar — Central

Rivers

- Oyukaye Flag Amachree — West

- Tamunobaabo Wemike Danagogo — West

- Jack-Rich Tein T.S — West

- Banigo Ipalibo — West

- Barry Balera Mwara — South/East

Taraba

- Bello Abudullahi Bodejo — Central

Rivers West records highest number of disqualified aspirants in APC primaries. Photo credit: BelloBodejo/x

Source: Facebook

Yobe

- Hassan H. Kafayos — North

Zamfara

- Sanusi Ibrahim Garachi — Central

- Aliyu Abubakar — Central

- Muhammad Bashir Maru — Central

- Hassan Muhammad Gusau — Central

- Abubakar H. Moriiki — North

- Bilyaminu Yusuf — North

- Isyaka Ajiya Anka — West

See the X post below:

Ex-minister’s son floors incumbent rep

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olumuyiwa Daramola, son of former Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Prof. Claudius Daramola, has emerged victorious in the APC primary election for the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency.

The primary, held on Saturday across the 23 wards of the constituency, saw Daramola secure 6,547 votes, defeating the incumbent House of Representatives member, Hon. Jimi Odimayo, who polled 827 votes.

Source: Legit.ng