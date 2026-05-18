US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany Trump, celebrated her son’s first birthday with rare family photos and videos that drew attention from followers online

The beautiful family collection gave the public a very rare glimpse into the toddler's private life since his birth

Excited followers immediately flooded the comment section to express amazement at the little boy's cuteness while pointing out a striking physical resemblance to his grandfather

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of US President Donald J. Trump, has shared rare family pictures that quickly stirred conversations online.

On May 17, she posted a collection of photos and videos on Instagram to mark her son Alexander Trump Boulos’ first birthday, giving followers a warm look into the private celebration.

Tiffany and her husband, businessman Michael Boulos, welcomed Alexander in May 2025, and since then, she has mostly kept her family life away from the public eye, making these birthday images a special treat.

Fans react after Tiffany Trump posts new family pictures, and many notice that her son strongly resembles Donald Trump. Photo: tiffanytrump/cnn

Source: Instagram

The birthday came just days after Tiffany Trump celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a new mum.

She had earlier shared a video showing herself with Alexander in a swimming pool, which also drew attention from her followers.

While many people admired the adorable birthday moments, the biggest talking point was how much Alexander resembles his grandfather, United States President Donald J. Trump.

Social media users highlighted the boy’s facial features and expressed surprise at the striking likeness.

One user explained that the resemblance was so strong it was impossible to miss. Others shared the same view, pointing out that the toddler looked very much like his grandfather.

The mix of birthday joy and family resemblance made the photos trend widely online, with people celebrating Alexander’s birthday while also noting the uncanny likeness.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Reactions trail Donald Trump's grandson's birthday photos

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

The reactions were mostly filled with admiration for the toddler, with many people repeatedly comparing him to his grandfather.

@benedicta_242:

“Happy first mothers day Tiffany 😍😍 your baby looks like his grandpa president trump 😂”

@letitbee7676:

“Happy Mother’s Day💞💗💐💕🌷💓Aww he’s starting to look a little like a his grandpa”

@southrnpistol:

“Looks like his granddaddy. Happy 1st Mother's Day 🩵🦋🌸❤️”

@silverfoxx7025:

“He’s so cute looks like his Grandpa President Trump”

@bbmillergirl_:

“He looks like his Grandfather President Trump”

@celesheavenlyblueye:

“oh! My gosh I thought the same exact thing!! He looks like President trump😍”

@meryemgiannettino:

“He looks like his grandfather, Yes, he does! I mentioned to her before. He is adorable! Many blessings to Alexander 🎂🎉! 💙”

Tiffany Trump posts sweet birthday moments with son Alexander, and fans keep mentioning resemblance to Donald Trump’s. Photo: tiffanytrump

Source: Instagram

Donald Trump Jr. prepares to wed Bettina Anderson

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that American businessman Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson were preparing for their wedding after hosting a grand bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago.

The couple reportedly planned to walk down the aisle within the next few months after one year of dating.

The colourful bridal shower attracted famous guests, including Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump, Marla Maples, and Donald Trump Jr.’s daughter, Kai, while the groom arrived unexpectedly with a bouquet of roses and delivered a romantic speech that left Anderson emotional.

Source: Legit.ng