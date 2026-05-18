Man Who Entered Luxury Private Jet on Budget in Awe, Shares Amount He Spent, Nigerians React
- 6A Nigerian travel content creator, Steven Ndukwu displayed a video of his flight from Abuja to Lagos inside a private jet
- He shared his surprise in the video while revealing the amount he had to pay to secure a seat on the premium aircraft
- Social media users reacted to the footage, with many questioning the pricing and the type of flight services offered
A Nigerian travel documentary filmmaker has generated a massive buzz online after sharing his experience flying from Abuja to Lagos on a budget-friendly luxury aircraft.
The content creator revealed that the entire experience cost him a fraction of what people typically pay for private aviation services.
Steven Ndukwu took to X on May 17, 2026, to show his followers how he went through the journey. In the viral clip, he expressed his amazement at finding a premium service that does not break the bank.
Man overwhelmed by budget luxury flight
Steven disclosed that he managed to book a flight on the jet for less than N200,000. He highlighted how incredible the price was by comparing it directly to the cost of a standard economy ticket on a regular commercial airline.
Despite paying a lower rate, he explained that he still received full luxury treatment. In his post, he showed how he was picked up like a VIP, utilised a private terminal, received a warm welcome during check-in, and relaxed in a business class lounge.
Sharing the video on X for his followers, Steven stated:
"Finally, you can now fly in a private with only 200k in Nigeria… this was my experience."
Reactions to travel influencer's private jet experience
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:
@nakedg0d said:
"This is like a Premium subscription on aeroplanes, not a private jet."
@LanreBrainy said:
"What makes it a private jet when there are unknown strangers on board?"
@KabiesiAdemola said:
"I just checked their website and it's cool - great prices."
Watch the video below:
Men create handmade private jet replica
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video showing the beautiful interior of a private jet replica created by some Nigerian youths has gone viral. The talented youths documented the creation process of the private jet lookalike.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng