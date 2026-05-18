Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Man Who Entered Luxury Private Jet on Budget in Awe, Shares Amount He Spent, Nigerians React
People

Man Who Entered Luxury Private Jet on Budget in Awe, Shares Amount He Spent, Nigerians React

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • 6A Nigerian travel content creator, Steven Ndukwu displayed a video of his flight from Abuja to Lagos inside a private jet
  • He shared his surprise in the video while revealing the amount he had to pay to secure a seat on the premium aircraft
  • Social media users reacted to the footage, with many questioning the pricing and the type of flight services offered

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

A Nigerian travel documentary filmmaker has generated a massive buzz online after sharing his experience flying from Abuja to Lagos on a budget-friendly luxury aircraft.

The content creator revealed that the entire experience cost him a fraction of what people typically pay for private aviation services.

A Nigerian travel content creator Steven Ndukwu shares how much he paid to enter a private jet
A travel content creator shares the amount he paid to enter a private jet. Photo credit: @SteveNdukwu/X
Source: Twitter

Steven Ndukwu took to X on May 17, 2026, to show his followers how he went through the journey. In the viral clip, he expressed his amazement at finding a premium service that does not break the bank.

Read also

Man posts video of late Alexx Ekubo speaking about whom to give his properties to

Man overwhelmed by budget luxury flight

Steven disclosed that he managed to book a flight on the jet for less than N200,000. He highlighted how incredible the price was by comparing it directly to the cost of a standard economy ticket on a regular commercial airline.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Despite paying a lower rate, he explained that he still received full luxury treatment. In his post, he showed how he was picked up like a VIP, utilised a private terminal, received a warm welcome during check-in, and relaxed in a business class lounge.

Sharing the video on X for his followers, Steven stated:

"Finally, you can now fly in a private with only 200k in Nigeria… this was my experience."

Reactions to travel influencer's private jet experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

@nakedg0d said:

"This is like a Premium subscription on aeroplanes, not a private jet."

@LanreBrainy said:

"What makes it a private jet when there are unknown strangers on board?"

Read also

Priest falls on coffin during burial service, ceremony ends abruptly

@KabiesiAdemola said:

"I just checked their website and it's cool - great prices."

Watch the video below:

Men create handmade private jet replica

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video showing the beautiful interior of a private jet replica created by some Nigerian youths has gone viral. The talented youths documented the creation process of the private jet lookalike.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Naija Gist
Hot:
Sal vulcano Brecken merrill Bald cartoon characters Southern hospitality Utme