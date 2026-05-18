6A Nigerian travel content creator, Steven Ndukwu displayed a video of his flight from Abuja to Lagos inside a private jet

He shared his surprise in the video while revealing the amount he had to pay to secure a seat on the premium aircraft

Social media users reacted to the footage, with many questioning the pricing and the type of flight services offered

A Nigerian travel documentary filmmaker has generated a massive buzz online after sharing his experience flying from Abuja to Lagos on a budget-friendly luxury aircraft.

The content creator revealed that the entire experience cost him a fraction of what people typically pay for private aviation services.

A travel content creator shares the amount he paid to enter a private jet. Photo credit: @SteveNdukwu/X

Source: Twitter

Steven Ndukwu took to X on May 17, 2026, to show his followers how he went through the journey. In the viral clip, he expressed his amazement at finding a premium service that does not break the bank.

Man overwhelmed by budget luxury flight

Steven disclosed that he managed to book a flight on the jet for less than N200,000. He highlighted how incredible the price was by comparing it directly to the cost of a standard economy ticket on a regular commercial airline.

Despite paying a lower rate, he explained that he still received full luxury treatment. In his post, he showed how he was picked up like a VIP, utilised a private terminal, received a warm welcome during check-in, and relaxed in a business class lounge.

Sharing the video on X for his followers, Steven stated:

"Finally, you can now fly in a private with only 200k in Nigeria… this was my experience."

Reactions to travel influencer's private jet experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

@nakedg0d said:

"This is like a Premium subscription on aeroplanes, not a private jet."

@LanreBrainy said:

"What makes it a private jet when there are unknown strangers on board?"

@KabiesiAdemola said:

"I just checked their website and it's cool - great prices."

Watch the video below:

Men create handmade private jet replica

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video showing the beautiful interior of a private jet replica created by some Nigerian youths has gone viral. The talented youths documented the creation process of the private jet lookalike.

Source: Legit.ng