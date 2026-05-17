A civic group, DAGN, plans to launch “Operation PVC” as part of a campaign marking Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary

The campaign will feature a nationwide digital youth talent challenge covering music, sports, film, comedy, fashion, technology, and other creative sectors

The group said the campaign aims to promote civic engagement, youth development, and a more positive narrative about Nigeria through storytelling and innovation

Abuja, FCT - A civic group, De Ambassadors Global Network (DAGN), said it will launch a nationwide media and civic engagement campaign, including “Operation PVC”, as part of activities marking Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

The initiative, organised in partnership with the African University of Science and Technology and other collaborators, is expected to run for three weeks and focus on youth participation, digital storytelling, and national engagement, according to a statement sighted by Legit.ng.

Members of the Nigerian community in New York celebrate Nigerian Independence Day at a festival on October 5, 2024, in New York City, New York. Photo credit: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

The campaign reportedly aims to encourage Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to shape conversations about the country through creative expression, innovation, and civic participation.

Nigeria at 66: Youth challenge at centre of campaign

A key component of the programme is the “Operation PVC – Nigeria National Digital Youth Talent Challenge,” which organisers described as a nationwide platform to identify and reward young Nigerians across sectors, including music, film, comedy, sports, fashion, technology, and visual arts.

The contestants will compete under themes such as “Nigeria Songs of Hope” for music, “My Nigeria Story” for short films, and “Ideas That Power Tomorrow” for technology and innovation.

DAGN said entries would be displayed on digital platforms, while Nigerians across the country and abroad would vote to determine finalists and winners.

“The approach ensures transparency, inclusion, and nationwide ownership of the process,” the statement added.

Winners are expected to receive cash prizes, startup and creative funding support, as well as opportunities for professional partnerships and international exposure.

Campaign seeks to reshape Nigeria’s narrative

According to DAGN, the initiative was designed to promote a broader narrative about Nigeria beyond politics and economic challenges.

“For decades, Nigeria’s story has often been defined by fragmented headlines, political discourse, economic statistics, and external perceptions,” the statement said.

“Yet beyond those narratives exists another Nigeria — driven by resilience, innovation, creativity, enterprise, leadership, and hope.”

As part of the programme, DAGN said it would also unveil the “Nigeria @66 Global Compendium,” which will recognise 66 Nigerians living in the country, 66 Nigerians in the diaspora, and 66 organisations contributing to national development.

The campaign is scheduled to be launched on May 30, 2026, with organisers saying the event would be streamed live on Zoom.

DAGN said the partnership with the African University of Science and Technology would support innovation-driven programmes, youth development initiatives, and research-focused engagement linked to the campaign.

Members of Adila Acrobatic Display Band perform at the Eagles Square in Abuja, Nigeria during the country 61st Independence Celebration on October 1, 2021. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Opportunity for Nigerian youths as 3MTT unveils 3,000 jobs

In another report, the federal government-backed 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme has opened applications for its Talent Registry, giving thousands of Nigerians a fresh opportunity to secure well-paying technology jobs with monthly salaries starting from ₦150,000.

The initiative, launched in partnership with Skill Ladders and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), is expected to provide access to more than 3,000 tech job opportunities across different digital skill areas.

Organisers say the programme is aimed at solving one of the biggest challenges facing young Nigerians in the tech ecosystem, moving from training to actual employment.

Source: Legit.ng