Late Mohbad's best friend, Bella Shmurda, has released another tribute song on social media

The singer also shared a short snippet of the video, and the clip has sparked mixed reactions on social media

While some people sympathised with Bella Shmurda, others called him out for chasing clout with Mohbad's death

Late Mohbad's best friend, Bella Shmurda, has released his final tribute to his late colleague on social media.

Bells shared a snippet of the song on his Instagram page, where he lamented about his friend's tragic death.

Netizens react to Bella Shmurda's video about Mohbad Photo credit: @iammohbad/@bella_shmurda

Source: Instagram

The video was met with positive comments on the singer's,. but after it went viral, it was greeted with mixed reactions.

In the video, Bella rocked a necklace that had the photo of his late friend.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Bella Shmurda's video

blazingnicole

"Baba Dey use am collect money low key."

n_supercare:

"How many tribute he dey do ? He should sing to the station."

oluwa_gbotemi____:

"Bella self they use Mohbad trend oga ooo, another music for tribute like if you’re really pained no need of dropping music."

beautyfully39:

"You can tell this death has affected him badly."

lapinkyskincareandspa:

"We really don’t need this song now Bella why have you been quiet?? You know a lot why are you not exposing your best friend killers?? It's well."

miya000044:

"Bella clout chaser why u no go explain watin sup with Mohbad."

atynattah:

"But why hasn’t Bella said anything he knows concerning the case yet??"

showlove47:

"This one just dey use Mohbad to promote his songs ... You no go station to give information about what u know , nothing nothing , nah to just to release song ... Osilonse."

shomie_thickana:

"He really loved Mo.....may imole continue to rest well."

rob_globalservices:

"When he was helping him we were not there, we didn't do anything for him ,now that he is gone , as a good friend he surely deserves evert good thing that comes his way."

kush_salam:

"Bella leave this one go station go talk ur own part."

omo_veronica:

"If you feel Bella is disturbing your ears with all the tribute songs to his best friend, block your ears or go meet Mohbad."

Iyabo Ojo revealed Bella Shmurda house Mohbad and pregnant wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that a statement from Iyabo Ojo confirmed that Bella Shmurda and Mohbad had an amazing relationship before his death.

While giving an update about the late singer's case on media personality Daddy Freeze's live session on Instagram, the actress touched on how Bella took care of his friend.

According to her, the late Mohbad and his wife Omowunmi lived with Bella for a while she was pregnant before they could raise money for their own space.

Source: Legit.ng