AY Makun has shared emotional details of his last moments with late actor Alexx Ekubo

The comedian disclosed that he was present when Alexx Ekubo died and described how the actor remained smiling even in his final moments

His emotional Instagram video has sparked widespread reactions from fans mourning the late Nollywood star

Nigerian comedian and actor Ayodeji Richard Makun, popularly known as AY the Comedian, has joined the wave of tributes pouring in for Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo, who passed away after an illness.

The news of Alexx Ekubo’s death broke on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, leaving fans and colleagues in deep sorrow across social media.

Comedian AY Makun shares heartbreaking memory of being present as Alexx Ekubo passed away. Photo: aycomedian/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

AY Makun, who shared a close bond with the late actor, disclosed that he was present during Ekubo’s final moments.

He described how the actor managed to keep a smile even as life slipped away, and admitted that the scene of grieving friends and family left him shaken.

“Some losses do not feel real no matter how many times you try to process them. Still struggling with the reality that you are gone, Alex. From the laughter to the conversations, the random moments, the brotherhood, and all the memories we shared in this industry… this one hurts deeply.”

He went further to narrate how he witnessed Ekubo’s peaceful smile even in death, a memory that continues to haunt him.

“I was there. I saw you still smiling even in death. I saw the tears from friends and family. And honestly, a part of me is still in shock. Rest well my brother. You will be remembered beyond the lights, the cameras, and the fame.”

Comedian AY shared these words alongside a playful video of himself and Ekubo on Instagram. The post has since stirred emotions online as fans and colleagues continue to mourn the beloved actor.

Check out AY's post and video below:

Fans react to AY Makun's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@lucy_basseypelor said:

"Kai!!!! This is so painful 💔 😢 😢May his soul rest in peace 🙏"

@sohe_wealth commented:

"Started watching Alex from AY crib, omo this is so painful 😢😢 may his soul continue to rest in the bosom of the Lord"

@21forever wrote:

"😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 So Devastating 💔💔💔 The most amazing Human Being ❤️ A Super Star 🌟 🤩 I remember him always calling u Nnanyi 😢😢😢 @aycomedian 💔 Such a Happy Soul 🕊 Gone too soon 😢😢😢😢 Loved him ❤️ Chai"

@realeniolammy reacted:

"I am glad everyone has been saying lots of good thing about him which means he was an amazing human😢Rest easy my fave😢😍"

Fans react as AY Makun recounts final moments with Alexx Ekubo and emotional memories of their friendship. Photo: aycomedian/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele mourns Alexx Ekubo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele expressed deep sorrow over Alexx Ekubo's death, sharing emotional posts about her failed attempts to reach him before his passing.

The Box Office Queen revealed she kept sending voice notes and messages to the late actor, but he insisted he was fine and later withdrew completely.

Funke Akindele admitted she wanted to see him one last time, hold his hands and pray with him, but he chose to keep his pain private until the end.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng