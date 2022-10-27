Days after taking to social media to cry out, singer Mohbad has finally terminated his contract with Naira Marley's label Marlian Records

The termination letter, which was served by Mohbad's lawyers, revealed Naira Marley had failed to pay the singer his royalties and other advances since 2019

A part of the letter read that the Marlian label boss orchestrated and carried out violent attacks on Mohbad

Nigerian singer Mohbad is making headlines after a letter from his lawyers announcing the termination of his contract with Naira Marley's Marlian Records surfaced online.

This comes after Mohbad had a few days ago taken to social media to share a disturbing video as he claimed he was assaulted by Marlain label members.

Issues raised by Mohbad's lawyers

The letter, which has gone viral, was titled “Termination Notice”, and it read in part that Marlian label boss orchestrated and carried out attacks on Mohbad.

It was also revealed that Naira Marley had not paid royalties and advances due to Mohbad as agreed.

Mohbad's lawyers demanded that Naira Marley pay all the royalties and monetary compensation due to Mohbad. The Marlian boss was also told to give Mohbad the catalogue of all the songs released under his label.

See the letter below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

corpersdiary_ng:

"This is looking like it's going to be a long fight ..I love the audacity to demand for his lawful rights. But I suggest you guys should resolve with mediation. Bring someone like Olamide into the picture."

dotun.thompson:

"I have an issue with the letter tho."

ajimovoix_drums:

"No b today e dey happen."

Naira Marley links Mohbad's attack claim to singer's intoxication history

Nigerian controversial singer and owner of Marlian label, Naira Marley, took to social media to respond to a claim made by one of his signees, Mohbad, about members of the label.

Mohbad took to his social media account to share a disturbing video as he claimed he was attacked and injured by members of the record label.

Naira Marley, in his response, revealed that Mohbad has a history of getting intoxicated which affects his emotions and actions. The Marlian label boss, however, added that he would resolve the matter amicably.

