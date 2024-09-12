Wunmi, the widow of late singer Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, has marked her late husband's death anniversary in a special way

The music star had died on September 12th, 2023 in circumstances which has still not been unravelled

In a post on her Insta story, she shared a deep spiritual song to worship God as the most high God in all situations

It's Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, aka, Mohbad's one-year death anniversary and his widow, Wunmi Aloba, has joined the world to mark his death anniversary.

Legit.ng had reported that the lawyer of late Mohbad's family had warned the public not to mark his death anniversary but to consult with his family first.

In a post on her Insta story, Wumi went spiritual and worshipped God with a deep spiritual song.

In the video shared, a music artist known ad BOD sang a song titled "You Are The Most High” which made listeners teary.

According to the lyrics of the song posted by the woman embroiled in a DNA saga with her father-in-law, God was the most high in all situations.

The lyric also mentioned that if she understood or does not understand a situation, God was still the most high. In what ever situation she might find herself, the song stated that she will continue to acknowledge God as the lord of such circumstances.

Recall that Wunmi had faced a few allegations and controversies since her husband died. She was accused by her father-in-law as the prime suspect of his death.

The man had stated that she was the one who killed the late singer.

Mohbad's widow, Wunmi shares picture

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the late Mohbad's widow, had remembered the singer as his first death anniversary drew close.

The singer had died in his prime on September 12th, 2023 in controversial circumstance which has not been unravelled till today. A few people were fingered in his death and arrested, but later released by the police. Some celebrities also tried to fight for justice for the late singer, but some later stopped as a result of the controversies surrounding the case.

Fans reacted to the post massively in the comment section as they shared their hot takes about it and the Mohbad's widow.

Source: Legit.ng