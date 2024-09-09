Late singer Mohbad is trending on social media barely a few days before his first death anniversary

The mystery behind the former Marlian singer's death remains unsolved while stirring controversies

Mohbad's fans and followers have since flooded his Instagram page to pay tributes to him once again

The death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has once again become a topic on social media barely a few days before his first death anniversary.

Legit.ng recently reported that Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, had shared a touching photo of them, which generated massive reactions.

Fans pen tributes to Mohbad ahead of his 1st anniversary. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

An old tweet by the singer also reemerged online, causing chills among fans and supporters.

Recall that Mohbad passed away on September 12, 2023, under controversial circumstances. A year after, his death has remained unsolved while stirring up controversies, including questions surrounding his son, Liam's paternity.

His death has also caused a series of disagreements among his family members, especially between his father, Joseph Aloba, and his widow, Wunmi.

Fans mourn Mohbad

Ahead of the singer's first anniversary, several heartbroken fans have flooded his Instagram page. Legit.ng compiled some of the messages, read them below:

kylieblack.8:

"It's so sad how the media seem to have forgotten about you but you'll always remain a legend in the hearts of your fans Imole karma will definitely catch up to anyone responsible for your death soon."

tundelizationfashion01:

"12sep we outside for mohbad."

faith_rukky12:

"Rest well champ."

fortune_rs_01:

"You just flash for my mind now brr chai rest well

eyesthetics_byupson:

"Ilerioluwa it’s almost a year and nothing has been done we miss you."

ifeoluwa30bg:

"Abi na dream still can’t believe you are gone omo."

ifeoluwa30bg:

"By sep 12 it will make it a year we lost you."

ifeoluwa30bg:

"No justice has been done nothing nothing but I know one day hand go meet all of them lagbara olorun."

akorede5438:

"Keep resting legend you don’t have to kill somebody before you win."

What Yomi Fabiyi said about Mohbad's investigation

The Yoruba actor shared information from his ongoing private investigation into the death of Mohbad.

According to a post shared by the actor, a video of the late Nigerian singer's house was posted online.

Yomi pointed out what the police had recovered from Mohbad's house that would aid their investigation in the matter of interest.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng