Nollywood actor Afeez Owo and influencer Papaya Ex ignited reactions after a video of them surfaced online

The video showed them lying together on a bed during a scene from a movie set

The viral clip stirred conversation online as fans reacted to the chemistry between them

Social media has been set abuzz after a video featuring Nollywood actor Afeez Owo and popular influencer-turned-actress Papaya Ex surfaced online.

The clip, which has quickly gone viral, shows the duo in a romantic movie scene that has sparked widespread reactions.

Papaya Ex and Afeez Owo's movie scene raises eyebrows online. Credit: @officialafeezowo, @officialpapayaex

Source: Instagram

In the video, Afeez Owo is seen lying in bed with his head resting gently on Papaya Ex’s chest, creating a moment that has left fans talking.

Papaya Ex, who recently made the switch from influencing to acting, appears alongside Afeez Owo on set, marking one of her most talked-about roles yet.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Afeez Owo recounts separation drama with Mide Martins

Legit.ng earlier reported that Afeez Owo spoke about the marital crisis that rocked his union with actress Mide Martins nine years ago.

The actor, who has been married to Mide since 2003, revealed during an interview on the Behind The Fame podcast that their 2016 separation was blown out of proportion because of social media.

Mide is the daughter of late veteran actress Funmi Martins, who passed away in 2002. Shortly after her death, Afeez, who was Funmi’s manager at the time, married Mide in 2003.

Back then, fans were surprised when Mide Martins confirmed online that her husband had walked out of their matrimonial home “after a minor argument over the well-being of his children.”

“I planned 2 nights out,” Afeez confesses

According to Afeez, the misunderstanding that almost ended their marriage was their very first fight as a couple.

He explained that in anger, he left home with the intention of cooling off for two nights in a hotel. But things escalated after Mide’s online post.

His words:

“Although, my intention was to spend two nights at a hotel and return home, but after she accused me of leaving the house, I decided to stay away for more days. The news of our separation went viral, and the matter got bigger than it really was.”

Afeez admitted that he did not handle the situation well, but said the couple eventually reconciled after Mide came to him and apologised.

He stated:

“It was an issue we should have resolved between ourselves, but social media made the matter escalate even more"

Interestingly, the actor noted that the 2016 episode was their first and last major fight.

Fans debate Afeez Owo and Papaya Ex movie scene. Credit: @papayaex

Source: Instagram

Mide Martins, Afeez mark wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Afeez Owo and his wife, Mide Martins, celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.

To make it memorable, Afeez took to his social media timeline to share a throwback picture of himself and his wife.

He also shared a cute video of them having fun while noting that they made it this far despite all odds.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng