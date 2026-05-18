Justice Joyce AbdulMalik has granted Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai bail with stringent conditions to follow

El-Rufai's surety must be a federal civil servant and meet specific financial requirements as per the court's order

El-Rufai is required to report to DSS monthly and submit his international passport to the federal high court's registry

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Justice Joyce AbdulMalik of the federal high court in Abuja has granted bail to Nasir El-Rufai, former Kaduna state governor, in the sum of N100 million, with one surety in like sum.

As reported on Monday, May 17, by Channels Television, Justice Abdulmalik, while delivering the ruling, imposed several stringent conditions that must be met before the bail can be perfected.

Federal high court grants N100 million bail to former Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai with strict conditions. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

The Punch also noted the court's pronouncement.

The court ruled that the surety must reside in either the Maitama or Asokoro districts of Abuja and must deposit the original Certificate of Occupancy of a landed property at the court registry.

The surety is also required to be a federal civil servant not below Grade Level 17 and must provide evidence of salary payments for at least three months, duly authenticated by a letter from the manager of a bank within the court’s jurisdiction.

Court grants Nasir El-Rufai N100m bail

In addition, the surety must depose to an affidavit of means, enter into a bail bond, and submit a recent passport photograph to the court registry.

As part of the bail conditions, El-Rufai is required to deposit all valid international passports with the court registry.

The court further directed that a verification letter from the surety’s immediate department, along with a tax clearance certificate covering the last six months, be submitted.

Justice Abdulmalik also ordered the defendant to report to the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) every last Friday of the month by 10 a.m. to sign an attendance register pending the determination of the case.

The judge issued a threat and warned the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain that failure to comply with any of the conditions would result in an automatic revocation of his bail.

The court additionally directed the defendant to submit a letter of attestation from the chairperson of the Kaduna Traditional Council.

El-Rufai is being held in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja over allegations of financial misconduct, including money laundering, abuse of office, and misappropriation of public funds during his tenure.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik warns that failure by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to comply with conditions will lead to automatic revocation of the Kaduna politician's freedom. Photo credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

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Atiku demands El-Rufai's release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Nigerian Muslims prepare to celebrate Eid Al Adha 2026, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar accused the federal government and the Kaduna state authorities of "selective injustice."

In a statement signed by Phrank Shaibu, his senior special assistant on public communication, the opposition leader called for the immediate release of El-Rufai, condemning the former Kaduna governor's continued detention.

Atiku stated that his fellow opposition leader's detainment is "a disturbing assault on civil liberties, democratic decency, and the rule of law, raising grave concerns about the deployment of state power to intimidate perceived political adversaries." The perennial presidential hopeful, therefore, urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to be magnanimous in the spirit of Eid.

Source: Legit.ng