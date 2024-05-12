Nigerian singer Chike was one of those who performed at the recently held AMVCA 2024 and he paid tribute to the late Mohbad

A video made the rounds online from Chike’s performance showing the moment Mohbad’s photo was raised in solidarity

The clip sparked a series of reactions from netizens with many of them praising Chike’s move in honouring Mohbad’s memory

Nigerian singer Chike was present at the recently-held African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2024 and he made sure to pay a tribute to the late Oladimeji Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

During the event which took place on May 11, 2024, Chike was one of the artistes billed to perform and he infused his tribute to Mohbad during his set.

Singer Chike pays tribute to Mobad at AMVCA 2024. Photos: @officialchike, @iammohbed

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @notjustok and spotted by Legit.ng Chike was spotted performing his hit song with Mohbad titled Egwu with his group of dancers on the stage.

At one point during the performance, the dancers stood in a straight line and raised their fisted hands while one of them unveiled a banner with Mohbad’s photo on it.

See the emotional video below:

Fans react to Chike’s emotional tribute to Mohbad

The video of Chike eulogising Mohbad many months after his demise touched many netizens. Read some of their comments below:

Alexpirodavid:

“Imolenization.”

supernickky_musik:

“Chike give them pressure .”

hannahanthony30:

“The light still dey shine .”

kvng__phyzah:

“This guy is too compassionate and empathetic ❤️. God bless you man.”

Monsi_worlds:

“Mohbad is still Alive .”

aduke__27:

“Moh biggest light .”

ezicj:

“The person recording this video, abeg na. Shuuuuuooo .”

willydayo_:

“I still don't know why they haven't apprehended the one's behind his death.”

wandy_jnr:

“Y’all just using the moment to favour yourself and gain yourself some more recognition.”

kingvicky572:

“Igbo boy will always show love to the fullest.”

Arikeeee_:

“Even in death mohbad is shining They can only kill him not his glory.”

