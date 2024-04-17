Over the last few years, a particular group of celebrities have dominated the Nigerian social media space, constantly making the headlines

These personalities have, at one point, made people laugh or said things that got netizens angry and have even run into trouble with the law enforcement agencies in the country

Legit.ng, in this article, has compiled a list of the top eight most controversial personalities/celebrities within the Nigerian social media space

Over the last few years, the Nigerian social media space has always been full of controversial personalities who, in the long run, find a way to become accepted for who they are.

Some of these personalities started as controversial, while others metamorphosed over time.

Legit.ng, in this article, has compiled a list of the top seven most controversial Nigerian celebrities and social media personalities. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman/@tontolet/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

People like Tonto Dikeh morphed from being superstar actresses to badass social media gangsters.

Legit.ng in this article has highlighted the top seven most controversial Nigerian celebrities and social media personalities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

1. King Tonto is the queen of controversies

No Nigerian celebrity or social media personality comes close to Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh when it comes to stirring up controversies.

She has gone up against her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill. She took on Bobrisky, Verydarkman, her lover Prince Kpokpogri, dance Jane Mena and many others.

In all these fights, Tonto Dikeh rarely comes out on the losing side. She holds nothing back whenever she's in her moment.

From releasing sex tapes to getting people arrested, Tonto is the queen of controversies in the Nigerian social media space.

2. Portable came through and never left

Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, is next on the list. He got his big break in 2021 through label boss Olamide and never looked back.

Portable Zazu has consistently created chaos on social media, from calling out his enemies to his baby mama issues and many other controversial moments.

He sits comfortably at number two. Only some Nigerian celebrities ever want to get on Zazu's bad side. You don't even need to get on his wrong side to have a song dedicated to you by the talented Street-pop king.

3. Bobrisky played an entire country for years

Renowned Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Portable, is another personality who craves and lives for controversies.

In the last 10 years, Bobrisky has constantly found ways to be in the news about numerous issues. From his gender issues to owing people money, Bob just loves the attention.

Idris was recently dragged before a Lagos court by the EFCC for abusing the naira, which earned the crossdresser six months in jail.

We would see less of him and his social media antics over the next few months while he stays incarcerated.

4. Iyabo Ojo is the Queen mother

Ace Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is one of the few controversial personalities on social media who largely have carved a niche for themselves.

Iyabo Ojo is regarded by many as the Queen Mother because of her philanthropic works and her fight for the rights of the less privileged.

However, it seems the ways she goes about it don't sit well with many. She was quite a relentless force for Princess in her fight for justice for her teenage daughter that Baba Ijesha molested.

Iyabo Ojo's contribution to the Justice for Mohbad's movement was legendary. She was also a massive supporter of the EndSARS movement.

These movements earned more supporters amongst the youth but got her tagged as controversial by many from the older generation.

5. Verydarkman is the new kid on the block

Martins Vincent Otse is the newest entrant to the controversial Nigerian block.

His reputation recently grew with his fights against some skincare groups and involvement in the Justice for Mohbad's case.

He has stepped on several toes as a social media personality.

Verydarkman has gotten into fights with at least four people on this list, including Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, Nkechi Blessing, and Blessing CEO.

6. BlessingCEO just can't stay out of trouble

Famous relationship therapist turned social media influencer Blessing Okoro, aka BlessingCEO, is one of Nigeria's most controversial personalities.

She became famed at first with her blog Breakup or Makeup. Afterwards, she got caught in a lie, where she claimed to own a house that wasn't hers.

Since then, BlessingCEO has gone to jail for wrongly accusing Davido of something he didn't do. Apart from that, BlessingCEO has constantly had reasons to fight with one person or the other on social media.

7. Yul Edochie is the leader of a ministry:

Nigerian actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie is another personality who has become quite famous as a controversial character.

His popularity tanked after he came out and revealed that he was the father of a child he had outside his marriage with Judy Austin.

Yul's marriage to May Edochie has since been on edge, and things just don't look good to him.

Source: Legit.ng