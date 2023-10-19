Controversial Nigerian activist, VeryDarkMan, has now attacked Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s boyfriend, Xxssive

In a video posted on Instagram, the dark man likened Xxssive to a woman as he mocked his big hips in another clip

This came after Xxssive had disagreed with VeryDarkMan’s reaction to veteran actor Mr Ibu’s medical plight

Popular Nigerian TikToker, VeryDarkMan, with real name Vincent Martins Otse, has now lambasted actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s boyfriend, Xxssive.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the social media activist reacted after the actress’ boo had disagreed with him over his take on veteran actor, Mr Ibu’s medical condition.

According to the dark man, he has noticed that Xxssive has been looking for his attention by using every opportunity to bash him.

Drama As VeryDarkMan Lambastes Actress Nkechi Blessing’s Boyfriend Over Mr Ibu’s Condition

Source: Instagram

The TikTok activist went ahead to refer to Xxssive as a girl while claiming that he used the fat actress Eniola Badmus shed to make his hips bigger.

In his words:

“The fat Eniola Badmus dropped, e take am do hips.”

In the rest of the video, VeryDarkMan also bashed Nollywood actor Nosa Rex, who had disagreed with his point of view on Mr Ibu’s case.

See the full video below:

Reactions as VeryDarkMan blasts Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s boyfriend

VeryDarkMan’s heated post about Xxssive soon spread on social media and it caused a huge buzz among netizens. Read some of their reactions to it below:

cynnie_clothing:

“VDM U talk say u don’t know babarex? Gosh!!! This guy he capping carelessly.”

properties_by_susan:

“So you restricted your comment. Then go ahead reading people's comments about your post on other blogs. The award goes to you, I believe you know the award.”

ricardoprinzz:

“There are over 100K people that do comment on the pages of those bloggers that posted his contents. But he always look out for those big names on IG to reply and respond to them.”

sharonstone29:

“I pray he doesn't interfere into what will put him in problem one day.”

tolzz_beautyline:

“No be this guy fault sha …honestly na we give him relevance.”

exclusive_oracle:

“Una no like truth for ds country and una mind mo gon touch ground ajeh ... we deserve our leaders ajeh.”

charlengu2000:

“I notice dat nkechi boyfriend Dey always attack d guy and na truth. Make everybody face Wetin dem Dey do and leave very dark man alone. D hate on d guy is becoming clear.”

adiemepatience:

“Rest abeg.”

fome22:

“This guy is beginning to irritates me…he talks too much.”

Mr Ibu celebrates 62nd birthday on hospital bed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr Ibu recently clocked the new age of 62, and he celebrated it as a patient in the hospital.

In the recording, his family marked his birthday as he sat, looking terribly ill. They tried to cheer him up, but he would have none of their jokes.

In the video, one of the legs of the actor was an eyesore as it was severely wounded. The ailing actor was also not cheerful in the few minutes the video lasted.

Source: Legit.ng