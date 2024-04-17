Portable has shared a video of his reaction after receiving an email from Spyro where he asked for a collaboration

In the clip, Zazu said that when he had no money, nobody rated him but now, he is the toast of many people

He praised Spyro and said that the chorus he sent him was bad while also calling him his guy in the short video

Controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka, Portable has revealed that Oluwadipe Oluwasanmi David, better known as Spyro has sent an email requesting a collaboration with him.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had called out Spyro and blasted him for rejecting a collaboration request from him. He bragged about the people who had featured him and questioned Spyro's talents.

Almost a year after the call-out, Spyro had a change of heart and sent an email to Portable with a chorus in it. In the video made by the Zeh Nation boss, he praised Spyro for his talent and how good his chorus was.

Portable says Spyro asks him for collaboration. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@spyro_official

Source: Instagram

Portable brags about his talent

In the recording made by the singer who is into real estate, he said that when there was no money, nobody rated him but when glory came, they were all coming to him.

Portable shared his plan about the song with the people who in the same place as their voices were heard in the background.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the recording made by Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@misterboboskie:

"Spyro don enter the world."

@topmostjoel:

"So Spyro can show up uhmm... I prophecy those that look down on you shall begin to look up unto you for divine favor."

@spyro__official:

"My Guy I too believe you … They don’t know what’s coming."

@djspicey:

"Naso alowun loyin .. Brotherhood is proud of you."

@skinny_pounds05:

"@portablebaeby consistency lo matter."

@samuelolufemi5:

"Portable still use style pass a great message to Spyro."

@officialarole:

"Wow. See life. Let’s learn to be humble!!!"

@colonel_shitta:

"Portable you are bigger than Spyro u see say he find u come never underrate anybody cuz one no to knows tomorrow."

@bigdj_pablo:

"God humble Spyro with Skepta."

@iam_oje_official:

"All of una when underrate Portable go later need Portable las las."

Upcoming singer calls out Portable, Spyro react

Legit.ng had reported that an upcoming singer has called out Portable for demanding N2 millions from him just to get a feature.

The man took sides with Spyro after Portable called him out. He said that Portable had no reason to call out Spyro after he did to him.

Spyro took the opportunity to send a message to Zazzu after the upcoming singer called him out. He dropped a song from a live performance and indirectly asked Portable to jump on it.

