An upcoming actress and content creator, Empress Judah, took the internet by storm to share her experience with Nollywood producers in Asaba

The social media personality was moved to open up following the tragic marine accident that took the life of prominent movie star Junior Pope

In her lengthy rant, she recalled how she was duped of N200k and sexually harassed after a production house contacted her on Instagram

An upcoming actress and social media personality, Empress Judah, has vehemently attacked Nollywood production houses in Asaba, Delta State.

Following the boat mishap that took the life of the famous Nigerian actor Junior Pope at Anam River in Anambra State, Empress Judah came forward to share her experience with one of the movie production firms in Asaba, named Great Rock Movies.

Recall that Junior Pope died while on set for Adanma Luke’s movie “The Other Side of Life” which was set in Delta state.

In her tirade, Empress recounted that sometime in 2021, she was contacted on Instagram to pay N200k and join a movie set.

She said they saw a couple of her skits online and deemed her worthy of being featured in their project.

Empress revealed that she paid the registration fee and travelled to Asaba to meet the other cast members for the said movie.

But to her surprise, when she got there, the man who invited her wanted to sleep with her.

The content creator pointed out that this is how most of the movie producers in Asaba lure young social media content creators in the name of making them a movie star.

She further pleaded with the government to look into the matter.

Nigerians react to details on Asaba producers

