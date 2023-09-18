Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has finally joined the train of Nigerians demanding justice for late singer Mohbad

The mum of two had promised to get her black bonnet and speak on the matter, and she called out Naira Marley for looking on as the late singer got bullied on his account

The actress also affirmed that Mohbad will be given a befitting burial, and celebrities who have climbed their way to the top have to speak up

Iyabo Ojo donned her famous black bonnet and finally weighed in on Mohbad's issue as she joined millions of Nigerians in demanding justice for the late singer.

In a viral video online, the actress called out Naira Marley for looking on as Mohbad whom he called his brother, got bullied.

Iyabo Ojo weighs in on Mohbad's death Photo credit: @iammohbad/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo noted that even if Naira claimed he didn't send anyone after Mohbad, he should have spoken up against Sam Larry and others who were bullying the late singer.

She further said she spent some time with Mohbad and she noticed even when he was supposed to be relaxing, he was cowering in fear.

Iyabo also called out Mohbad's dad for looking on as he son was buried shabbily and called on Davido, Burna Boy and others who have made it in the industry to ensure the late singer is given a befitting burial for the sake of his son.

Watch videos below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's video

@officialmrdeen:

"Trouble Dey sleep, yanga go wake am."

@khanofkhans11_:

"Iyabo ojo is a team on her own. One woman mopol."

@SherifUsman7:

"Una no dey respect wiz for this country. He’s dealing with his own too… that one no concern you people."

@theoga_nelson:

"Ask them oo. They said he is their brother but they a bullying him and they did nothing."

@_Vennie:

"Posterity will continue to remain kind to her and her offsprings."

@symply_kim:

"Same wizkid who just lost his mom? Hah witchcraft."

@ChuksEricE:

"As I see that black bonnet,Wetting I shout nah “say no more” "

@Ghost_Valhalla_:

"Same industry that tried to sabotage burna boy’s growth? There is a reason he left them alone and moved to Ghana and Sa that time na. What about the self acclaimed 001 that the same industry has assisted ??"

@amaraobiloh:

"She is right but it is left to the celebrities to make this decision collectively."

