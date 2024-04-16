International Nigerian singer Davido made his fans proud after he graced the Good Day New York TV show on FOX 5 New York

The Afrobeats star, who has been in the news over cheating scandals, was seen teaching the anchors of the US show the dance steps of his famous hit song Unavailable

A couple of Nigerians who came across the thrilling video had to tactfully remind the DMW boss of the contentious news trending back home

Renowned Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido graced an American TV show, Good Day New York amid his recent cheating scandals.

Recall that the Grammy recognised artist has been in the news lately after a couple of private moments he had with a curvy US model leaked on social media.

Davido teaches Unavailable dance on American TV show, Good Day New York. Credit: @davido

Meanwhile, the musician who has an upcoming show in America appears to have a lot going on for him and has refused to address the widespread situation.

During his appearance on the FOX 5 New York show, famous US anchors Rosanna Scotto and Curt Menefee were eager to learn the viral Unavailable dance.

The DMW boss was excited to put them through the vigorous hand gestures and body movements.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Davido’s TV appearance

While many people applauded the musician and his approach to promoting Nigerian culture, they had to remind him of the current issue that was making headlines.

mainlyella1:

"Keep your manhood to yourself pls!!! Y’all should stop trolling the girl, not be only girl dem de blame for this situation. Ah ah, your own sef too much joor. I’m moving to fc."

junior_grin_01:

"Dem your fans no dey follow you talk truth for this life at all. See as you kneel down dey beg BBL yansh can’t be my idolo."

arizona_classic_01:

"Dem say you kneel down dey beg for Toto, na true?"

hotonuadesewa:

"You better start to dey keep your gbola for pocket."

indusofficial:

"Story Dey for town oh say you been Dey beg one Kele I’m on my knees."

ladybimbzy:

"Was this dance before or after the pyjama begging?

Curvy US lady in Davido’s leaked clips spills more

An American model identified as Gorgeousdoll, aka, Kourtney, came forward to speak about the recent scandals surrounding Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido.

According to her, the restroom picture she took with Davido was mistakenly shared on Instagram due to some default settings on her iPhone, which also tagged a couple of her friends in the post.

Her friends, including Nativepink, started getting trolled for it, so they went to their group chat to extract the video of Davido crying that Gorgeousdoll had initially shared with them.

