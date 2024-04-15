Top Nigerian musician Davido went viral online after a loved-up photograph of him and an American model went viral

In the trending picture, the DMW boss was seen comfortably hugging the curvy woman as they looked into the mirror before them

Many who came across the leaked photo couldn't help but wonder about the mental shape of the singer's wife, while his aide Isreal DMW weighed in on the issue

An American-based model identified as Bonita Maria L has provoked fury online after she leaked a picture of herself and popular Nigerian musician Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, in a loved-up state

In the trending snapshot, the model with the Instagram handle @pinknative took a selfie with the Afrobeats star standing behind her, kissing her on the forehead while wrapping his hands around her neck.

US- based model leaks a picture of her and Davido in loved-up mood. Credit: @davido, @pinknative, @isrealdmw

The romantic picture's background depicted them in the toilet, as a white towel was spotted in the background.

Meanwhile, legit.ng previously reported that another American model and alleged sidekick of the singer, Anita Brown, recently purchased a ticket for his forthcoming show, which stirred heated debates online.

See the cosy picture below:

Nigerians react to picture of Davido in the bathroom

Because this is not the first time this has occurred, internet users were outraged by the photo and questioned how the musician could possibly resist cheating on his wife, Chioma Rowland.

See the reactions below:

isrealdmw:

"3 years ago picture."

alisoneyere:

"@isrealdmw so he was cheating 3 years ago, despite the fact he had Chioma. Juju abeg just shut up."

lovin__z:

"Omo this life no easy for man sha."

chyddo:

"Its either you want to be married or just be a baby daddy like most of these celebrities, embarrassing your wife from time to time is really annoying and some people will tag her understanding wife and titles that bittle her, she deserves better than this, fix up."

anezi:

"David…. We the defenders club will let you handle this one. We are exhausted."

oyinmo__:

"That’s not Davido sha if you look at it fast fast."

kvng_onyin:

"Always in the news for cheating and disrespecting his wife it’s well , self control and discipline Shaa far from."

faithytrip:

"Chioma won't still leave him, you people should rest!"

lotannaodiyi:

"Chioma clearly is God’s strongest soldier."

Davido announces big plans for Chioma's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido announced his wife Chioma’s upcoming birthday on social media.

The music star’s celebrity chef wife will turn a new age on April 30, 2024, and Davido has already gone online to make fans anticipate the big day.

Taking to his official X (Twitter) page, the DMW boss noted that he was going to go crazy with the celebration, as he described Chioma as a great woman.

