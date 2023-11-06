Blessing CEO has been sighted in a police station talking to some people and raising her hands

She visited the place after Davido allegedly wrote a petition against her for calling him a debtor

In the clip, she was wearing black and white gown station while she was looking serious

Self-acclaimed love and relationship expert Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has been seen in a police station discussing with some people.

In the clip, Blessing CEO was carried away with what she was saying as she demonstrated with her hands.

Blessing CEO Seen in Police Station After David Wrote Petition Against Her. Photo Credit @officialbblessingceo/@davido

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that Blessing CEO had called Davido out and accused him of owing her friend IVD the sum of N 4.5m for Israel's car.

IVD later took to social media to deny that the singer owed him money while Davido had to allegedly write a letter to the police against Blessing's CEO for slandering his name.

See the clip of Blessing CEO at the police station here:

Fans react to Blessing CEO's clip

Reactions have trailed the video of Blessing CEO at the police station. Here are some of the comments below

@chichi_officials:

"Wetin blessing do , why him never petition Kemi olunloyo wey they spoil him name and family . Yeye de smell."

@simeon.delight:

"Blessing go soon turn regular customer for panti ."

@naijahairstyle:

"Has he answered all the petitions they wrote against him? All the millions that some people came to call him out for?"

@abims.ad:

"Why only her though? Other people have said worse. I guess she is the weakest link."

@ubigho_omena:

"Ivd go don Dey breath heavenly because blessing ready to open her mouth waaaaa to talk everything Ivd tell her.

@nickiegoldee:

"Davido laid petition against her?? Was she having problem with davido

@0ngod4lifertd:

"Trends must Dey , De gram have never been boring!"

@supplementsbenincity_:

"The amount of petition wey blessing don collect for this life osalobua ."

@omotoye.modupeoluwa:

So all those people calling him out up and down for owe owe them nah only blessing they see abi."

@phizys_empirehair:

"This blessing and Police station come be like 5&6 , I just pity her.If she doesn’t get her facts right… Panti Loading 50%…… for her."

@uly_pearl:

"Blessing and police station get covenant this is good for her since she can't mind her business for one. Cloutina."

Blessing CEO slams IVD amid Davido saga

According to a previous report by Legit. ng, the self acclaimed relationship coach, had dragged IVD for denying that Davido owed him money from the car he bought for Israel.

She called IVD an illiterate and revealed the messy state he met him at his house when she went to help him overcome depression.

Blessing CEO added that she didn't drag Davido but reminded him to pay as he might have forgotten the money.

