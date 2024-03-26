Popular Nigerian singer Portable has taken his war with crossdresser Bobrisky up a notch on social media

The music star shared a cartoon illustration of some of the insults he rained on the crossdresser

Portable’s online posts about Bob drew a reaction from the crossdresser’s rival, Papaya Ex and others

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable has continued to taunt crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky on social media.

Recall that the war between the two public figures started when Portable kicked against Bobrisky winning the best-dressed female celebrity award at an event.

Portable drops diss track for Bobrisky, Papaya Ex reacts. Photos: @papaya_ex, @portablebaeby, @bobrisky222

Since then, the two socialites started to tackle each other with heated words on their social media pages.

Portable makes cartoon to taunt Bobrisky

The Tony Montana crooner did not relent and continued to fire shots at the crossdresser. Taking to his official Instagram page, Portable shared a video compilation of some of Bobrisky’s old photos when he was still dressed like a man, he also accompanied the clip with one of his songs.

In another post, Portale posted a cartoon image of himself accompanied by an audio of some of the words he used to blast Bobrisky when they exchanged voice messages with each other.

Papaya Ex, others react

Shortly after Portable continued to blast Bobrisky on his Instagram page, a series of netizens took to his comment section to react including one of the crossdresser’s known rivals, Papaya Ex. Read some reactions below:

Papaya_ex:

“wahala.”

Johnjoy295:

“Portable say am proud of myself,My family are proud of me.. Are you proud of yourself?”

afropiano_0.1:

“If police carry portable, they must carry bobrisky, otherwise Nigeria go scatter!! Nah Tinubu go settle this matter last last.”

Djreal001:

“Don’t near portable,bob don jam agbako.”

Sugardestiny_official:

“Finally it’s out portable don win .”

Ose_zafar1:

“Brother you are my brotherhood .”

taiwoalabiho2_:

“Idris don buy market like this lol.”

tufab:

“I just wish you guys can settle this and discuss man to man. I never talk finish Portable don go do song for senior man.”

djreal001:

“Bob suppose waka Jeje,now he or she don jam Agbako.”

toeriah_xtra:

“Bobrisky no see who he won follow drag. Portable wey no mind sleep inside gutter normally.”

mofe03:

“Portable don go bring bomb come bottle war. You don record dis one down before or you just enter studio .”

_richie_ola:

“Dear Portable, I just wanna let you know that I'm now a fan.”

Bobrisky shades Papaya Ex

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky reacted to Papaya Ex's outfit at a recently held movie premiere.

One of the celebrities who was present at the occasion was Bob’s rival, Papaya Ex. Papaya’s Medusa-inspired outfit soon became an object of mockery for the crossdresser who taunted her on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the self-styled Mummy of Lagos flaunted his N1 million cheque after winning the best dressed female celeb award and he also used the opportunity to bash Papaya’s outfit.

