FCT, Abuja - The reinstated Deputy Governor of Edo, Philip Shaibu, stated that if his principal, Godwin Obaseki, had been reasonable and communicated well with him, he would have abandoned his governorship ambitions to maintain their relationship.

He made these remarks on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to the APC National Working Committee in Abuja.

Obaseki's threats made me more determined, says Shaibu

Shaibu, who labelled Obaseki a dictator, said he became more determined to pursue his governorship bid after Obaseki threatened to destroy him if he didn’t back down.

He asserted that he had the support of 381 delegates and would have won the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship primary if he hadn't been barred from the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on February 22, The Punch reported.

Shaibu, who has since switched from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed his feelings of betrayal by Obaseki despite his sacrifices and loyalty.

He said:

“A week before the primary, I had 381 delegates. On the primary day, I brought these 381 delegates, but they were denied accreditation. Their accreditation tags were given to appointees who attended the event at the stadium, which they called the primary.

"The court has now ruled that the delegates I had were legitimate, and the ones they brought were fake. They have put themselves in a difficult legal position, which I prefer not to address further.

“We are currently in court, and by God's grace, I have already been vindicated by two judgments. The key point here is that internal democracy must be respected and allowed to function.

"Lobbying and discussions can help people understand different perspectives. If the governor had demonstrated proper leadership, I might not have run for office because I am not driven by desperation. My ambition is not excessive; I simply want to improve the state.”

I didn't go away with 22 official cars, Shaibu clarifies

He refuted the claim that he took 22 official vehicles with him after his impeachment, calling it false, Vanguard reported.

He said:

“Recently, I came across an advertisement demanding that I return 22 vehicles. Throughout the seven and a half years, the governor provided only one vehicle for my convoy.

"The rest of the vehicles in my convoy, especially the Land Cruiser I used for three years as my staff car with a coat of arms and flag, and the Prado I used as a backup for three years, were the same ones I had when I was the Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly.”

Shaibu announces defection to APC

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Philip Shaibu, the reinstated Deputy Governor of Edo, left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, July 20.

During his defection announcement in Benin City, Shaibu performed a kneeling gesture before Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo State and current senator for the Edo North district.

