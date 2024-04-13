A fresh update about the Anam River that took the life of late Nollywood actor Junior Pope shook the internet

In a video captured by the river bank, Nollywood actor Ugo Spunky opened up on the demands the guardians of the river are making

The footage, which has since gone viral, saw a crowd of indigenes at the riverside, which ignited different hot takes from netizens

A recent update about the Anam River that took the life of Nigerian actor Junior Pope emerged online.

In a trending video, the deceased’s colleague Obioha Ugo Chikezie, best known as Ugo Spunky, alleged that the guardians of Anam River are requesting 2 cows to appease their water gods.

According to Ugo Spunky, the water gods are angry, and nobody seems to know what triggered it.

He, however, went on to suggest that something might have transpired in the boat that took Pope’s life, which might be why they are asking for the sacrifice.

In the clip, many indigenes were spotted at the river bank while Ugo Spunky shared the information during a TikTok live.

Nigerians react to the update on Anam River

iam_kdh_:

"The gods of the water really need Jesus."

wavegodd__:

"Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar. There’s a tradition n culture everywhere you go. No go carry problem go house when no concern u."

missokhifo:

"Angry that what?? No be we suppose dey vex???"

psalmstagram:

"If we give Dem cow, will they return the lives they took? If no, they should live in anger abeg."

iziegbeduwakiangbejobhose:

"Too many illiterates in this society. How do we progress like this? All the road accidents nko… are the Gods of the lands not angry? Standardize your waterways movement and watch these weak-ass imaginary gods become powerless."

Actress shares her experience with Asaba producers

In a related post, an upcoming actress and social media personality, Empress Judah, vehemently attacked Nollywood production houses in Asaba, Delta state.

Following the boat mishap that claimed the life of the famous Nigerian actor Junior Pope at Anam River in Anambra state, Empress Judah came forward to share her experience with one of the movie production firms in Asaba named Great Rock Movies.

In her tirade, Empress recounted that sometime in 2021, she was contacted on Instagram to pay N200k and join a movie set.

