A Nigerian man has reiterated his unwavering determination to continue his case against a popular skincare brand

The controversy began after the skincare vendor arrested a lady for calling her out and accusing her brand of spoiling her skin

VeryDarkMan subsequently launched an investigation into the brand for allegedly selling products without NAFDAC number

Fast-rising activist, VeryDarkMan, has shared his reason for tackling a popular skincare brand, Jenny'sglow.

During an emotional TikTok Live session, VeryDarkMan passionately expressed his belief that what is wrong should be called out.

VeryDarkMan speaks on issue with Jenny'sglow Photo credit: @boris_samuel1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to VeryDarkMan, he was touched after a lady called out the brand for arresting her because she spoke out about the brand.

VeryDarkMan takes a bold stand on case with Jenny'sglow

He questioned the audacity of Jenny's Glow, accusing them of also pressuring the parents of the young lady she arrested to push her car.

Speaking further, he said he witnessed Jenny's Glow's lawyer interrupting the TikTok Live and coercing the young lady they had just released to end her broadcast, under the threat of re-arrest.

VeryDarkMan’s reiterates his unyielding determination to pursue the case

Despite the distressing message he received from the young lady, to stop talking about Jenny’s glow, he is persistent in getting justice.

He said:

“What is wrong, is wrong. How can you tell your parents to push water, how do you do that? What sort of injustice is that? Na you first get money? Release the girl and you say you will not release her.

"Them Dey beg you, you Dey feel proud. The girl went on live, she was trying to tell her fans they released me from the cell, look at what happened and Jenny’s glow lawyer came on her life and asked her to end it."

Netizens react to the video, support VeryDarkMan’s mission

As the case unfolds, the tension surrounding VeryDarkMan's fight against Jenny's Glow continues to escalate.

@Missy said:

“Involving her parents asking them to push car.”

@Donbraz Eze said:

“Who is the lawyer? Make We drag am.”

@eayuk commented:

“Jenny's glow don enter one chance.”

@Classic Ella reacted:

“Naso Jenny's glow day behave we day see her for Benin she and her friends because say dem get money.”

@PreciousDili commented:

“E be like say you don dey fair oo! All Jennys natural effect on you.”

@Endowed reacted:

“That Jenny's glow is wicked. You even tell the girl parent to push motor Omo?”

@Dufya foods and co said:

“Been Dey vex for this guy but it makes sense now, Jenny's glow deserve everything coming get way.”

@bigbless said:

“I say Jenny's glow go explain tire eeeeeeeeeeeeee.”

@Cookie reacted:

“This weapon wey formed against jenny'sglow done prosper.”

@ada reacted:

“Chaiiiii now I see why this guy invested in this. "Arrest her again" for what? Chai God please.”

Watch the video below:

