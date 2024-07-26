The German government is luring foreign workers, including Nigerians, with generous tax rebates

The country disclosed that it is offering to reduce taxes for foreign workers by as much as 30%

The move is to attract a more skilled workforce into the country to boost its economy

The German government is considering lowering taxes for foreign skilled workers who want to take up jobs in the country.

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck's government offers generous tax cuts to foreign workers. Credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Tax cuts will range from 30 to 10%

The move comes amid an effort to attract foreign-qualified professionals into Germany under its growth initiative, an effort by the government to partly exempt newly arrived foreign workers from taxes for the first three years.

The German Authorities said this tax rebate is crucial as the country faces shortages in various sectors.

The country’s Federal Minister of Finance, Christian Lindner, disclosed that the rebate will apply during the first three years of employment, pending approval from official implementation.

Politicians and unionists oppose the move

Reports say Lindner explained that the rebates would range between 30%, 20%, and 10% without providing further details on who is eligible for the larger or smaller tax rebates or the criteria.

He said:

“We are creating a tax rebate for foreign professionals during their first three years in Germany. There will be rebates of 30%, 20% and 10% for those people who come here as qualified specialists”.

“The measure needs to be approved before it becomes effective. The authorities said that they intend to revise the move after five years.”

The move has received mixed reactions, with foreign workers welcoming the proposed tax cuts while politicians and trade unions criticize the initiative.

According to reports, politicians and unionists say the policy discriminates against domestic workers.

More European countries and Canada lure Nigerians

Countries in Europe and Canada have increasingly searched for skilled labour outside their countries as they face an ageing population and labour shortages.

The Canadian government recently invited applications for its Home Child Care Provider Pilot and Home Support Worker Pilot programmes.

These two caregiver programmes offer foreigners, including Nigerians, the opportunity to relocate with their families and obtain permanent residency.

Nigerians interested can start applying from January 1, 2024, at 9 am Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Recently, Germany opened millions of job opportunities to attract skilled workers from Nigeria and other countries.

Expert urges caution

The European country hopes the move will help combat its shortage of skilled workers.

According to information on a German website, skilled workers will enter the country through chancenkarten or opportunity cards.

Henry Uche, a travel advisor and CEO of Goodwinds Travel and Tours, said that many EU countries are looking outside the bloc to fill difficult job positions, especially after COVID-19 devastated their population and reduced their workforce.

He advised Nigerians vising those countries not to rush to pick up any job but to scrutinize the benefits of such offers,

“It is good that the Germans are trying to be more open and lure foreign workers as they seek to boost their economies. However, one piece of advice I will always give Nigerians and other Africans wishing to try is not to be in haste to take just any job.

“I know many Nigerians in Germany who have health challenges due to the hardcore labour they do they do. So, the game is to be picky,” he said.

Hong Kong lures Nigerians, others with N3 million teaching Jobs

Legit.ng earlier reported that recently, Hong Kong, an administrative region of China, launched a vocational professional admission scheme (VPAS), offering young Nigerians and other nationals from around the globe vocational and professional education and training to meet their career goals.

The Vocational Training Council deputy executive director of VPAS, Alaina Shum, welcomes non-indigenes to enrol in the specially designed full-time higher diploma programmes in the 2024/25 academic session offered by the Vocational Training Council (VTC).

The criterion for the training is proficiency in the English language for all higher diploma programmes.

