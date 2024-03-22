Actress Tonto Dikeh has reportedly arrested social media activist and influencer VeryDarkMan

The reports disclosed that Tonto Dikeh arrested the controversial activist for cyberbullying and allegation that the actress co-runs the anonymous blog Gistlover

The latest update about VeryDarkMan has spurred reactions online as it comes amid his recent drama with Bobrisky and Nkechi Blessing

A recent report claims popular Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has re-arrested social media activist and influencer Martin Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan (VDM).

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tonto made headlines after she reported VDM to the police in January.

VeryDarkMan reportedly in police cell. Credit: @tontolet @verydarkblackman

Why Tonto Dikeh reportedly arrested VDM

A report by blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus, claimed the mother of one arrested the social media activist for cyberbullying and threat to life, stemming from him claiming she co-runs the popular faceless blog, Gistlover.

According to Stella Dimoko Korkus, VDM is currently in a cell in Abuja, where he was arrested some hours ago in the Federal Capital.

"Social media critic very dark man is presently in a cell in Abuja...He was arrested some hours ago for allegedly cyber bullying Actress Tonto Dikeh and alleging that she co runs toxic blog gistlov**** that has earned her threat to life from people looking for the owner of the Blog," Stella Dimoko Korkus wrote.

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh arrests VDM

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the report of VDM re-arrest, read them below:

okechukwu_ahumaraeze:

"I don’t pity him one bit! He talks way too much."

preciousubani_:

"Now, the police he insulted might be unable to protect him this time. Something even tells me that they asked her to bring up his case again."

sunbolicious_1:

"Why would Nigeria police arrest him,it’s not right now ….!they should release and rearrest him again."

iam_u_c:

"King Tonto finally won Ladies and Gentleman we finally have a winner."

rashinton__ventures:

"I’m happy for him. Enjoy yourself vacation baby."

Nkechi Blessing threatens Verydarkman

In another report via Legit.ng, Nkechi Blessing noted that she had incriminating videos of the social media commentator playing with his 'noodles'.

She also went further to reveal that she had videos of men sleeping with Verydarkman, which she doesn't mind releasing.

The actress also gave her reasons for waiting this long before deciding to put Verydarkman in his place.

