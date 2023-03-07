Veteran actor Ojo Arowosafe popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro, is trending on social media over claims of his death

The actor, who was famous for acting in the role of a power herbalist, was said to have passed on after a protracted sickness

This is coming days after Pastor Tobi Adegboye donated N3 million to him after he went on a live chat with Daddy Freeze

Tragedy has hit the Yoruba movie industry as veteran Nollywood Actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro, has reportedly passed on.

A close family member confirmed the news of the actor’s demise.

Fadeyi Oloro reportedly passes on. Credit: @kazeemadegboyegakola/@kolawoleajeyemi

Woli Arole also confirmed the news of Fadeyi's death, see his post below:

Netizens pen tribute to Fadeyi Oloro

Fadeyi, who was famous in the 80s and 90s for his role as a herbalist in movies and his trademark costume, is trending on social media as many pen tributes to him.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

fadirano:

"May his soul Rest In Peace........"

fontemfavour:

"But what kind of pics is this one? I cannot make him out. RIP Sir."

pinerjones007:

"Awwwwwwwn RIP Great man ."

abogundeboladeayis:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace Amen."

houseofbimosh:

" may his soul Rest In Peace."

favouranamali:

"How I wan know the person with this pic."

fearlessly_solo:

"But why not post his normal pics? Not this one he’s putting on his battle attire while pointing a gun .. Rip to the legend."

2wenty1savage:

"Chineke naputa ekwensu ike ."

james_atumaa"

"Ahhh this man made my childhood lively."

flowenz1702:

"Eya.. I saw a video of him begging freeze for health donation fee days ago.. rip fadeyi oloro."

topnotch_intercontinental:

"Rest in Peace legend."

alex_jr696:

"Rest in peace legend, he was my father’s favorite Yoruba actor cuss my dad loves all these BAJINOTU movies. Rest on."

Pastor Tobi donates N3m to Fadeyi Oloro

Nigerian-UK-based pastor, Tobi Adegboyega caused an online buzz after donating N3 million to ailing Nollywood veteran actor, Fadeyi Oloro.

The movie star with the real name Ojo Arowosafe was a guest on media personality, Daddy Freeze’s Instagram Live where he pleaded with well-meaning Nigerians to help him financially.

During the IG live session, the old and ailing Oloro pleaded for quick help now that he is alive and not that he will get sympathetic messages after his death.

Source: Legit.ng