The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has refuted rumours that Nollywood actor Don Brymo Uchegbu collapsed on a film set

Legit.ng reported that many people were greatly shocked to learn that Brymo had passed away early on June 15, 2023

According to rumours online, Brymo was said to have passed away after collapsing on the set on June 15 and being taken to a hospital in Anambra stat

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has clarified rumours that movie star Don Brymo slumped and died at a movie location.

Many fans and loved ones were shocked to learn of the passing of legendary actor Don Brymo in the early hours of Wednesday, June 14.

Pictures of Late actor Don Brymo and Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) president Emeka Rollas Credit: @realdonbrymo, @emekarollas

Source: Instagram

Don Brymo was said to have passed out and died during a movie production.

However, in response AGN President Emeka Rollas issued a statement debunking the report.

"The Actors Guild of Nigeria was thrown into another state of grief following the sudden demise of Don Brymo, who was reported to have slumped on a film set in Rivers State and later passed on.

This tragic death came as a rude shock and has thrown the entire guild into another grieving moment as we mourn his death.

I have taken reports from all the actors on the set with him and found out that he didn't collapse on set as widely speculated," he stated in parts.

See his post below

Internet users join Don Brymo’s family to mourn

mwialenah:

This is so heartbreaking am his big fun from kenya... This is sad ."

biancahtheironlady:

"An icon has fallen ,May his soul rest in perfect peace ️️️️️️Shine on legend.Together in prayers ."

ladiva_nailz:

"Nollywood should conduct a prayer and fasting with a strong and spiritual trusted MAN OF GOD and u guys should go on STRIKE for a month during the prayer and dry fasting pls I don’t want to hear any bad news from nollywood again GOD help us."

Source: Legit.ng